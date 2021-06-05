Letters for June 5

Thanks for critiques of Raney and Schwertner

Cheers to Gary Halter and Ram Galindo for their letters expressing concern over how our state Rep. John Raney and state Sen. Charles Schwertner voted for the insane bill allowing anyone 21 and older to buy and carry a loaded weapon, and the naked attempts of voter suppression in Senate Bill 7 and House Bill 6.

When Congress is in session, The Eagle published how U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz vote on significant legislation. I urge the paper to do the same for Rep. Raney and Sen. Schwertner -- before the next inevitable blood bath and while we still have the right to vote.

TERRY ANDERSON

Bryan

[Editor's note: For several years, The Eagle ran how our members of Congress voted. Rick Thomas, who ran the one-person Thomas Voting System that provided the chart, retired last week and was unable to find a buyer for the service. So, there will be no more how your representatives voted chart. There was not an equivalent chart for the Texas Legislature.]