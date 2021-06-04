Letters for June 4

Administration at Bryan High was supportive

As a teacher at Bryan High School, I can say that this school year has been exceptionally difficult for everyone; hybrid learning, illness, loss of loved ones. It has been trying especially for me as my epilepsy has become progressively worse.

I missed 56 days of this school year, either in the hospital or at home recovering. During this time, administrators at the high school -- Lane Buban, Chantel Hluchan, Dala Henry, et al. -- have gone above and beyond to help me and to help my students.

I owe a sincere debt of gratitude to the administration at my school and in the district.

STEVE RYAN

College Station

Thank you for helping develop young Black men

Thank you, Tre Watson, for stepping forward to organize the forum "Building a Brotherhood." There is nothing but good to come from this effort, meeting young Black men where it is meaningful, which is why they are called to come together.

Having grown up in a segregated Bryan-College Station and America, I found it to be a way of life in which Black people had to depend on one another, to appreciate each other, not to fear trusting one another.