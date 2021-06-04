Letters for June 4

Administration at Bryan High was supportive
As a teacher at Bryan High School, I can say that this school year has been exceptionally difficult for everyone; hybrid learning, illness, loss of loved ones. It has been trying especially for me as my epilepsy has become progressively worse.
I missed 56 days of this school year, either in the hospital or at home recovering. During this time, administrators at the high school -- Lane Buban, Chantel Hluchan, Dala Henry, et al. -- have gone above and beyond to help me and to help my students.
I owe a sincere debt of gratitude to the administration at my school and in the district.
STEVE RYAN
College Station
Thank you for helping develop young Black men
Thank you, Tre Watson, for stepping forward to organize the forum "Building a Brotherhood." There is nothing but good to come from this effort, meeting young Black men where it is meaningful, which is why they are called to come together.
Having grown up in a segregated Bryan-College Station and America, I found it to be a way of life in which Black people had to depend on one another, to appreciate each other, not to fear trusting one another.
When integration arrived, it was welcomed by many people as being good. It certainly opened many doors that had been closed (in fact, doors are being opened). It allowed for experiences that had not been imagined before. It allowed for many of us to feel we, too, could share in the American Dream: good education, good jobs, good home, good family and good friends.
Those of us who did not share in the American Dream continued struggling from day to day, with no plans, no options for life other than what we were experiencing.
Tre: This may set some parameters guiding the lives of young Black men. Where in life will they travel? Will they be driven or will they drive? Will they be a friend or need a friend? Will they be dependable of be dependant?
We can see all of these questions impact our lives continuously. What we then seek is a truer appreciation of ourselves.
OLIVER SADBERRY
Bryan