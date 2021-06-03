Letters for June 3

Bill would lead to a less-educated Texas

Texas House Bill 3979 is a form of pre-censorship that restricts what educators teach and how they teach it. Moreover, the language of HB 3979 contains a sweeping form of double speak meant to be broadly repressive.

The bill first says that teachers cannot "require" certain content and immediately after, it states that they can't "make part of a course" such content.

In other words, the bill's language slides from selective to comprehensive prohibition. This means that teachers interested in covering past events -- let's say the Tulsa massacre -- or current events such as the killing of Marcus Smith would run afoul of the bill (when it becomes law), even if they let students opt out of the discussion and would, therefore, have to remove the content from their classes.

Moreover, the terms of inclusion for such issues would mean that if, for instance, the Dakota massacre were taught, a teacher would have to cover both sides in an even-handed way and would therefore have to justify white-settler violence. This is, in fact, one of the more dangerous aspects of the bill, the suggestion that everything, every historical action is morally equivalent to another.