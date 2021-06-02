Letters for June 2

State representative, senator must go

To help celebrate mass shootings, the Texas governor signed a bill allowing anyone 21 and older to buy and carry a fire arm. Worse yet, state Rep. John Raney and state Sen. Charles Schwertner voted for the bill.

What kind of madness is this. Any person, regardless of mental state, can carry a weapon? What kind of mind set would you have to make such a vote?

Both of these men need to go. They lack right good sense. We need to work finding opponents.

GARY HALTER

College Station

Reporters should not distort the news

In the article headlined "Patrick: Bills require special session" by the Texas Tribune (Eagle, May 27) I see that the author lists three pieces of GOP-backed legislation that died in the Texas House on Tuesday. Unlike the author, I believe these bills should have a complete and thorough discussion which may occur in a special session if our governor agrees.