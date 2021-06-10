Letters for June 10

Open carry or open kill, the choice is yours

The very insanity promoted by Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and the Republican state senators and representatives who advocated for the open carry legislation cannot be measured.

If any of those short-sighted individuals had a gun pointed at his or her head as my wife and I did in an affluent neighborhood in San Antonio, they would know that such an incident causes lasting emotional damage.

Too many people in today's society are on the precipice of anger and would be a finger twitch away from murdering someone during a confrontation or assault.

People, Republicans and Democrats alike, will die because of this idiotic legislation.

Open carry or open kill, take your pick.

HARRY SHAFER

San Antonio

Will back the truth and Joe Biden

Interest in nuclear power as a primary power source for the future has risen, as it should. Recently, a Bill Gates and Warren Buffet duo has formed to promote new style reactors for energy production (finance.yahoo.com/news/buffett-gates-building-nuclear-plant-190000239.html).