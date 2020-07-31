Letters for July 31

Unitarian Universalist Church does not require a creed or a belief in God
The article on the local Middleway Urban Monastery (Eagle, July 25) notes that 20% of the U.S. population claim no religious affiliation. That is of concern to local religious leaders and motivated them to establish the monastery.
Religious leaders should be concerned. The 20% number cited above is 2012 data. I imagine the number is now at least 25%, which is more than a three-fold increase since 1990. About 40% of people born since 1990 claim no religious affiliation. The U.S. is becoming more like other Western democracies where religion has lost its appeal.
The Eagle article gives the impression that the monastery is an alternative to traditional religion. However, its web site says "We emphasize Christian spirituality … ." "But you, Lord, are forever exalted" and "We have people dedicated to praying for you." This sounds pretty traditional.
Membership in the Unitarian Universalist Church is open to all. It does not require belief in God or in any creed or dogma, yet it fulfills the spiritual needs of its members. Check it out as an alternative to traditional religious organizations.
BOBBY PRESLEY
College Station