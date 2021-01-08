Letters for January 8

Our new representative in Congress, Pete Sessions, continues to promote the false narrative that there was mass fraud committed in the election.

The day after the seditious acts of an angry Donald Trump-inspired mob, Sessions' staff informed me that I simply was uninformed in my belief that Trump encouraged the riot. My whole problem, according his staff, was my source of news. Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, indeed any reputable news source just turned my pretty head, made me see things that weren't there.