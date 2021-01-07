Letters for January 7

President Trump tries to destroy the Constitution

As Donald Trump leaves the office of the president, the people of this country should thank him for what he has achieved during his four years in office.

During that time, because of his inherent character, he has brought to the surface many of the issues that have plagued and festered in this nation for years, such as systematic racism, income inequality, climate change, instability of the economy, nationalism and others. Trump has divided our country like it never has been before. And this pandemic has shown how his partisanship can show favoritism over fairness.

It is an absolute disgrace that a president would use the wisdom and power of the Constitution to destroy that very Constitution.

Fortunately for Trump, he will have to live the rest of his life being president to and for himself, which will be very satisfying for him.

So, to President Trump, thank you for everything he has done for us.

TYRONE GORMLEY

Bryan

Doctor frustrated by lack of vaccination planning