Letters for January 7

President Trump tries to destroy the Constitution
As Donald Trump leaves the office of the president, the people of this country should thank him for what he has achieved during his four years in office.
During that time, because of his inherent character, he has brought to the surface many of the issues that have plagued and festered in this nation for years, such as systematic racism, income inequality, climate change, instability of the economy, nationalism and others. Trump has divided our country like it never has been before. And this pandemic has shown how his partisanship can show favoritism over fairness.
It is an absolute disgrace that a president would use the wisdom and power of the Constitution to destroy that very Constitution.
Fortunately for Trump, he will have to live the rest of his life being president to and for himself, which will be very satisfying for him.
So, to President Trump, thank you for everything he has done for us.
TYRONE GORMLEY
Bryan
Doctor frustrated by lack of vaccination planning
Ponch Gonzales, Texas Division Emergency Management Region 2 district coordinator, implied (Eagle, Jan. 6) that since COVID-19 vaccine administration is at Phase 1A (health care providers/nursing home residents and staff) that there is no need to get started on preparations for other levels.
Gonzales stated, "If you have vaccines, and you don't have anymore 1As come forward you can go to 1B." This statement implies that the emergency management office will know when there are no more 1As to be vaccinated. Or is Gonzales stating that each individual vaccine administration location can make the decision for that location at that time? This further would create misunderstanding among Brazos County residents.
Both Michele Mead, Brazos County emergency management coordinator, and Gonzales also imply that Brazos County is not in an emergency situation, despite the lack of ICU beds.
It is a surprise and frustration to me as a family physician that this county is so poorly prepared, despite TEEX Center and the medical school at Texas A&M as sources so close by.
Dr. MARY L. PARISH
College Station