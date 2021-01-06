Letters for January 6

Install a divided highway from Bryan to Hearne

A divided, four-lane highway with a grassy median is needed on combined Texas 6/U.S. 190 from OSR to Hearne's southern city limits. Regrettably, feasibility plans to improve this road (proposed I-14) in this area do not include these major improvements. A revised Department of Transportation study needs to call for construction of a divided grassy median as opposed to keeping existing center asphalt turning & slim painted divided travel lanes.

Far too many fatality accidents happen in this area. Traffic is stopped, Life flights, EMS, Department of Public Safety, sheriff, fire and police departments, wreckers frequently respond to calls.

While the recent turning lane additions helped improve safety, two people have been killed since these lanes were added.

The badly needed divided lane types already extend from Bryan to Aggieland Roofing, from north of Hearne to Calvert, and from north of Calvert through Marlin to Waco. These existing grassy median-divided travel lanes are on less traveled Texas 6 (with far fewer fatalities) before it joins much busier U.S. 190. There is also far less economic development along more northern stretches of Texas 6.