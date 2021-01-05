Letters for January 5

We should accept the Bible critically and not blindly

Rabbi Peter Tarlow (Eagle, Jan. 1) said of the Hebrew Bible, "No other language has ever produced anything that even approaches the majesty of these 24 masterpieces." Many people would disagree with that, as they would with Tarlow's contention that they "form the basis of Western civilization".

One person's beautiful language can be flowery nonsense to another and most historians trace Western civilization to ancient Greeks, not to Jews.

To heap so much praise on the Hebrew Bible risks having it accepted as a reliable history of humankind and as an unimpeachable guide to ethical living. It is neither.

There is no historical evidence for any of the principal characters, places or events described in the Hebrew Bible. Not for Adam and Eve, Noah, Moses or anyone else. Not for a global flood, seven plagues, a parting of the sea, or any other miracle. These stories are no more true than are fables of Greek and Roman Gods interacting with humans. Interesting and useful but not true.