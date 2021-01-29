Letters for January 29

If only our leaders really listenedto the Rev. King

Is it just me, or have others paid attention to how many of the so-called "leaders" and "spokespersons" of the mobs rioting since last May have often cited the late Martin Luther King Jr. as inspiration and justification for their violent actions? His quotes and speeches have been referenced as if those words gave them permission to wreak havoc and mayhem across this great nation with no regard for their fellow men and women.

Hiding behind this false veil of righteousness, they have destroyed tens of millions of dollars of business and personal property, put many small business owners out of business permanently, and looted stores without fear of reprisal. They have intimidated those who opposed them with verbal threats and physical violence, and they are responsible for the murders of many innocent fellow citizens of different races and ethnicities, including those they claim to be fighting for.

What a shame they have not heeded the words of King's quote, which was published in The Eagle's editorial cartoon on MLK Day: "If you succumb to the temptation of using violence in your struggle unborn generations will be the recipients of a long and desolate night of bitterness and your chief legacy will be an endless reign of meaningless chaos."