Letters for January 28

I'm calling for The Texas Senate Special Committee on Redistricting not to repeat past mistakes and to ensure that the voters of Texas are in the driver's seat of democracy.

I am submitting my testimony to the committee. You should, too. Here's the link to sign up: redistricting.capitol.texas.gov/2020s#meetings-section.

People should choose their elected officials, not the other way around.

JANET DUDDING

Bryan

Americans care about the country's borders

Many years ago, my husband and I planted some daffodil bulbs around the perimeter of our home. When the daffodils emerged in the spring, our next door neighbor was irate. He said that they were 6 inches over the property line and he wanted them removed.

He was right. We had encroached on his property, so we removed them.

My point is that people care about their borders whether they are the borders of your home or your country.