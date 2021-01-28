Letters for January 28

Ensure the people determine redistricting
Despite the fact that Texas has not received census data nor drawn any maps -- and with less than a week's advance notice -- the Texas Senate Special Committee on Redistricting began accepting public input on redistricting on Jan. 25.
Redistricting happens every 10 years. Those maps -- those districts -- determine how public policy and resources are allocated. This is foundational to our democracy.
This year, the Texas Senate Special Committee on Redistricting has the opportunity to do what no Republican-led redistricting committee ever has done: draw maps that are not found by federal courts to be racially discriminatory and hyperpartisan, as federal courts have found in the past.
The Texas Legislature's redistricting committees can choose to hold hearings when there are actually maps and data for the public to review. The Special Committees can choose to share with the public the methodology they intend to use to draw maps. Most importantly, they can choose to ensure that their work product is available to the public.
People like me don't believe their elected leaders are paying any attention to our challenges and aspirations. Texan elected officials on both sides of the aisle must provide more notice for new, snap hearings and urge and accept public participation and comments.
I'm calling for The Texas Senate Special Committee on Redistricting not to repeat past mistakes and to ensure that the voters of Texas are in the driver's seat of democracy.
I am submitting my testimony to the committee. You should, too. Here's the link to sign up: redistricting.capitol.texas.gov/2020s#meetings-section.
People should choose their elected officials, not the other way around.
JANET DUDDING
Bryan
Americans care about the country's borders
Many years ago, my husband and I planted some daffodil bulbs around the perimeter of our home. When the daffodils emerged in the spring, our next door neighbor was irate. He said that they were 6 inches over the property line and he wanted them removed.
He was right. We had encroached on his property, so we removed them.
My point is that people care about their borders whether they are the borders of your home or your country.
Right now our country's border may not be as important as it once was. An open border policy means that the caravan from Guatemala will be allowed in. Maybe not right away but eventually. I realize that each of these migrants will require food, housing, health care, employment and an education.
Many people who already live here do not have all of these things. Cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles have homeless people sleeping in tents on the sidewalk. Our hospitals are at full capacity and American citizens cannot obtain medical care due to the pandemic.
Speaking of the pandemic, I've noticed that the caravan migrants do not have masks on and are living in crowded conditions and therefore their COVID-19 rate could be very high.
There are many Americans who have lost their job due to the pandemic, so new arrivals would be competing for fewer jobs.
All in all, I do not think that having a welcoming, open door policy should be implemented at this time.
JOAN HOLTZAPPLE
Bryan