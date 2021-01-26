Letters for January 26

Making Christmas bright for our foster children
The year 2020 was such a challenging one for many families and individuals in so many ways -- including here in the Brazos Valley. As the holiday season approached, the Brazos County Child Welfare Board wondered how this would impact the holidays for the foster children and children that our Child Protective Services staff serve every day.
We always have been grateful for the support of our community, but this year it continued to step up in a way that was incredible, even in a time that has been so difficult. We want to say a special thank you to BCS Together for putting out the word for the needs of children in our area and for its support for our children, families, and staff throughout the year. BCS Together has made a significant impact in serving families who are working hard to create safe, loving homes for their children and to foster families who are committed to caring for children as families work to reunite or permanent plans are established.
We thank the Ogden Group and Pronto Services for their support during the holiday season that helped make Christmas happen for so many children. Our board especially wants to thank our staff members for all of the efforts they make to organize Christmas gifts for the children we serve and to be sure those gifts get to the children.
Every year, our Child Protective Services staff pitches in to make the holidays happen and in 2020, even with all the challenges, it was no different. As a result of all these individual and collective efforts, each of our children was able to experience a special Christmas.
It is with grateful hearts that our board says thank you to all of those in our area who helped through their generosity and caring to make the 2020 holiday season remarkable.
Brazos County Child Welfare Board
Don't complain, become an election worker
If you believe there was much fraud in the last election, you might benefit by signing up to be trained and to work in the next election.
The results might be that you would see a way to improve the process and pass your idea up the chain of command. Or you might conclude that in your area, elections are well-run and secure from fraud.
You might conclude that for there to be widespread voter fraud -- enough to swing an election -- there would need to be many complicit workers at every level, so many that a leak probably would happen.
And you likely would see that for poll workers Election Day is long and hard -- though interesting -- and that you should thank your polling-place workers.
JOYCE LOUIS
Bryan
Vaccination couldn't have been any smoother
Kudos to CHI St. Joseph Hospital and its staff at the wellness center on North Shore Drive. On Jan. 14, my wife and I were fortunate to receive our COVID vaccinations at this location.
The staff there was great. If a person did not have the required forms completed, help was there for them. Questions were being carefully answered and the shots were being given by student nurses with great care.
We had completed our forms at home and were able to be in and out of there in 25 minutes. We cannot say enough good things about them.
KEN GRAALUM
Bryan