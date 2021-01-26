Letters for January 26

Making Christmas bright for our foster children

The year 2020 was such a challenging one for many families and individuals in so many ways -- including here in the Brazos Valley. As the holiday season approached, the Brazos County Child Welfare Board wondered how this would impact the holidays for the foster children and children that our Child Protective Services staff serve every day.

We always have been grateful for the support of our community, but this year it continued to step up in a way that was incredible, even in a time that has been so difficult. We want to say a special thank you to BCS Together for putting out the word for the needs of children in our area and for its support for our children, families, and staff throughout the year. BCS Together has made a significant impact in serving families who are working hard to create safe, loving homes for their children and to foster families who are committed to caring for children as families work to reunite or permanent plans are established.

We thank the Ogden Group and Pronto Services for their support during the holiday season that helped make Christmas happen for so many children. Our board especially wants to thank our staff members for all of the efforts they make to organize Christmas gifts for the children we serve and to be sure those gifts get to the children.