Letters for January 21

Wreaths Across America remembered our veterans

With the help of many wonderful volunteers and groups, Wreaths Across America was able to remember 1,836 veterans at more than 50 cemeteries in the Brazos Valley this past December. This support is amazing, since Wreaths Across America expanded here six years ago with 117 wreaths at five cemeteries.

Despite thunderstorms for the Dec. 19 Wreaths Across America ceremony, this community remembered and honored those who served and are serving, as well as their families. This commitment is ongoing, including flags for Memorial Day and Veterans Day, but more importantly, collaboration with both Bryan and College Station parks and recreation departments, other veteran service organizations, civic and youth groups for other programs. This past sunny Saturday, volunteers showed up to help "retire" the wreaths.

We are grateful to both city cemetery sextons, who are veterans: Ron Schaffer, U.S. Air Force, in College Station, and Robert Jackson, U.S. Navy, in Bryan. New in 2020 were the addition of a designated veteran section at Bryan City Cemetery and installation of granite section markers at College Station Cemetery.