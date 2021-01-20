Letters for January 20

Thinking people abandoning the big tent
Hub Kennedy's column (Eagle, Jan. 19) is right on the mark. I agree. Where are the statesmen of the Republican Party? They have left to go somewhere, but they are not around the table today.
I worked in Washington at the close of the Nixon era and entering the Reagan era and felt very proud of America when I would return to National Airport or Dulles Airport after a trip on government business. We felt that the government served a purpose, and we supported it.
Now, the mantra is to destroy the federal government and leave the crumbling ruins for the stronger survivors. Not so. The nation was founded by people of diverse backgrounds coming together with a single purpose: a government that provided security while at the same time encouraging innovation.
Now, we are tied to one ideological route and thinking people are abandoning the big tent.
But, Hub, where do we go?
DON E. BRAY
College Station
San Antonio shows how to handle COVID-19 vaccinations
For 10 months, my husband and I (both 70+) have avoided restaurants, theaters, hotels, airplanes, socializing in large groups, etc. Naturally, we were excited when the vaccines finally were produced and shipped.
Thinking that help was on the way, we soon could begin to resume doing the things we have been missing. However, we were sorely disappointed when we tried to register for our first shot; there was no State of Texas registration site, no Brazos County or College Station registration site. So we did what everyone else did and registered with every local pharmacy and hospital.
Still no return email, phone call or text message, yet younger friends seemed to get appointments. Unable to secure appointments, call backs, or return emails, we looked farther afield, finally securing two appointments for Jan. 15 in San Antonio at the Alamodome.
When we arrived, we lined up in the parking lot according to our appointment time. Our line of cars then was led by police escort to a lot close to the entrance, where the cars were separated for people who had difficulty walking and those who could park and walk in. After a short check-in line and a bit of paperwork, we were led to one of 20 nurses for our injection, after which we were escorted to a waiting area for 15 minutes and then we rescheduled our second shot.
By the time we complete our inoculations, we will have driven 720 miles to obtain them, which is absurd! It is unfortunate that there is no federal or state of Texas help to create a smooth rollout of the inoculations for all Texans.
Brazos County officials should visit the Alamodome to learn how to organize their program.
CAROLYN HALL
College Station