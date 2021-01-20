Letters for January 20

Thinking that help was on the way, we soon could begin to resume doing the things we have been missing. However, we were sorely disappointed when we tried to register for our first shot; there was no State of Texas registration site, no Brazos County or College Station registration site. So we did what everyone else did and registered with every local pharmacy and hospital.

Still no return email, phone call or text message, yet younger friends seemed to get appointments. Unable to secure appointments, call backs, or return emails, we looked farther afield, finally securing two appointments for Jan. 15 in San Antonio at the Alamodome.

When we arrived, we lined up in the parking lot according to our appointment time. Our line of cars then was led by police escort to a lot close to the entrance, where the cars were separated for people who had difficulty walking and those who could park and walk in. After a short check-in line and a bit of paperwork, we were led to one of 20 nurses for our injection, after which we were escorted to a waiting area for 15 minutes and then we rescheduled our second shot.

By the time we complete our inoculations, we will have driven 720 miles to obtain them, which is absurd! It is unfortunate that there is no federal or state of Texas help to create a smooth rollout of the inoculations for all Texans.