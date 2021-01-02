Letters for January 2

Holiday kindness of strangers never will be forgotten

I ate lunch recently at Texas Roadhouse. When the time came for the bill, the server said it had been taken care of. It turned out that diners at a table paid for my meal.

I thanked them on my way out but they will not know just how much their generosity meant to me or that when I got back to my apartment the enormity of their gift overwhelmed me.

The holidays are a tough time for me and their kindness will not be forgotten. I thank them again from bottom of my heart.

BOB STENTZ

College Station

Is $114 million significant enough for Nancy Pelosi?

Nancy Pelosi and her deep-state Democrats refused to sign any aid bill as long as President Donald Trump would get credit by waiting till after the election. This bill was ready to go months ago and it included between $1,200 to $2,000 dollars per person.