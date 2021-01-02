Letters for January 2

Holiday kindness of strangers never will be forgotten
I ate lunch recently at Texas Roadhouse. When the time came for the bill, the server said it had been taken care of. It turned out that diners at a table paid for my meal.
I thanked them on my way out but they will not know just how much their generosity meant to me or that when I got back to my apartment the enormity of their gift overwhelmed me.
The holidays are a tough time for me and their kindness will not be forgotten. I thank them again from bottom of my heart.
BOB STENTZ
College Station
Is $114 million significant enough for Nancy Pelosi?
Nancy Pelosi and her deep-state Democrats refused to sign any aid bill as long as President Donald Trump would get credit by waiting till after the election. This bill was ready to go months ago and it included between $1,200 to $2,000 dollars per person.
Now Nancy calls the $600 dollar check," significant" for taxpayers. Wonder what she calls the $10 million being sent to Pakistan for gender studies? Or the millions in payoff to the states that helped the Democrats steal the election? In case you don't know, Nancy owns three properties valued at more than 60 million, including a vineyard that nets her about $1 million a year in income. She has more than $50 million in stocks. She's the third richest person in Congress, with a net worth of $114 million, most of which she avoids taxes on through loopholes and connections.
If $600 is "significant" what's $114 million?
We all know the majority of that $114 million she's stolen from us. She pays more then $600 to have her hair and nails done. This is someone that represents us? She represents a lot of people, but we ain't one of them.
ALBERT GONTER
Bryan
It is hoped 2021 will bring about a change in attitude
Thank you so much for publishing the columns by Dahleen Glanton and Erin B. Logan (Eagle, Dec. 22).
Hopefully, your readers appreciated them as much as I did. Maybe next year you can republish the one by Glanton because I have a feeling after Jan. 20, things are going to change per the Proud Boys and others that look at African Americans as "Less Than."
Hopefully and prayerfully, God doesn't allow things to get too out of control.
CHARLENE BRITTON
College Station
Rain was not the 'biggest threat' from recent cold front
The front page Eagle article on Dec. 30 said, "Rain will be the biggest threat as a cold front moves through the area tonight and Thursday."
Why is this a "threat?" I call this a blessing! We are 11 inches short of our normal annual rainfall, so a few inches of rain is much needed.
ELMER ELLIS MOORING
College Station