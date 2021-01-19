Letters for January 19

The Eagle never should have printed the piece -- or clearly labeled it as "opinion." Eagle readers deserve better ... much better.

GREG STASNY

Somerville

Editor's note on Owens letter was unnecessary

I no longer can remain silent. The letter from Jim Owens (Eagle, Jan. 13) was good, but the "Editor's Note" at the end is atrocious. Here's a guy (Jim Owens) who went to Washington to support what he believes. He reported on what he saw with his own eyes, yet The Eagle believes what is reported by the FBI.

Where have The Eagle editors been? Under some rock? Why would anyone believe a word that comes from this government agency? A once-proud organization is now a complete disaster and corrupt.

The problem is, Jim's letter doesn't fit The Eagle's narrative. Why do the editors not believe what he reported? There are numerous reports of other organizations being involved in the attack on the Capitol, but The Eagle, like most on the left don't want to hear or believe that.