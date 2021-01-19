Letters for January 19

Thank God for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence
I thank God for President Donald Trump for persevering for four years under tremendous persecution from the Democrats. I thank God for Vice President Mike Pence, who brought honor and dignity to his office. I also thank Sen. Ted Cruz, who took a stand for Right.
The Democrats started protesting four years ago and have not stopped with their thuggish, wicked ways. There is only right or wrong, good or bad, God's way or the world's way and the Democrats chose the world's way. Look up Galatians 5:19-21 in the Bible and that fits the Democrats.
They have embarrassed the United States of America.
ALICE JOSEY
Bryan
Eagle readers deserve better than the racial divide story
Reading through the Jan. 17 "Trump Legacy" pages in The Eagle, it was expected to find abundant opinion and editorial content, but Aamer Madhani's "Trump widened racial gap ..." was a hit piece the Democratic National Committee would be proud of.
Repeated false information, primarily based on out-of-context quotes and innuendo, it was a prime example of why the media is considered a very suspect source of actual news.
The Eagle never should have printed the piece -- or clearly labeled it as "opinion." Eagle readers deserve better ... much better.
GREG STASNY
Somerville
Editor's note on Owens letter was unnecessary
I no longer can remain silent. The letter from Jim Owens (Eagle, Jan. 13) was good, but the "Editor's Note" at the end is atrocious. Here's a guy (Jim Owens) who went to Washington to support what he believes. He reported on what he saw with his own eyes, yet The Eagle believes what is reported by the FBI.
Where have The Eagle editors been? Under some rock? Why would anyone believe a word that comes from this government agency? A once-proud organization is now a complete disaster and corrupt.
The problem is, Jim's letter doesn't fit The Eagle's narrative. Why do the editors not believe what he reported? There are numerous reports of other organizations being involved in the attack on the Capitol, but The Eagle, like most on the left don't want to hear or believe that.
Next time, how about responding to some of his questions, such as why are The Eagle and politicians so afraid of Trump? Is it maybe because he will expose them for the crooks that they are?
I hope and pray that the media (and The Eagle) some day will get back to reporting the news and letting the readers form their opinions. That won't happen with this Editorial Board.
THOMAS JOHNSON
College Station
Feeling trapped in a country he no longer is proud of
I am a retired Air Force Reserve colonel. I used to be proud of my country, but not now.
Rioting and anarchy, whether by Black Lives Matter anarchists or MAGA zealots, do not solve the nation's many problems. We are defunding police, rather than reforming them, causing crime to spike. We have unmanageable federal debt, and plans are to add trillions more.
Our leaders are mostly professional politicians who enrich themselves selling access and influence. They buy votes with tax dollars. We keep re-electing even the ones who are knaves and fools. We allow unions and corporations to pick our leaders because they have so much campaign funding clout. We have a third-world election process smorgasbord that invites election "irregularities."
Corporations export factories and jobs so they can make bigger profits. We help our enemy, China. The president and his family, outgoing Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's family, and several leaders in Congress have business conflicts of interest in China. We give visas to foreign workers who displace American workers, who are sometimes made to train the foreigners.
We have athletes making $25 million a year as rookies, while many hourly workers make $7.50 an hour -- when they can find work. Millions of Americans live on the streets.
We are reopening our borders, especially to destitute Central Americans who will need our welfare systems or who will take jobs held by American citizens. COVID-spreading caravans are now headed our way.
Thought and speech police censor and cancel us. No wonder Americans are mad as hell and take out their frustrations in riots.
Ronald Reagan was right when he said, "Government is not the solution. Government is the problem."
Any possibility of reform depends on the very politicians and bureaucrats who create the problems.
We feel trapped.
BILL KLEMM
Bryan
Peaceful transition of power is a hallmark of America
Although I have run for office several times at the state, county and local levels, I never gave much thought to the concept of a peaceful transfer of power. It was just a given.
There are only two possible outcomes to seeking elective office: win or lose. Everyone who becomes a candidate knows that. I have had both experiences and I do not take losing lightly. It is an incredibly painful experience -- emotionally, often financially and, of course, politically.
When you lose an election, you congratulate your opponent and go quietly off to lick your wounds. After all, what is the alternative? Violence.
Even before a vote was cast, President Donald Trump bellowed that the only way he could lose would be if the election was rigged. What unbelievable arrogance.
Too bad someone didn't explain to this neophyte (after all, he had never run for office before) that the only way you lose an election in our democracy is when you receive fewer votes than your opponent -- electoral votes in this case.
If someone is still politically ambitious after a loss, you sit down with your advisers and analyze why more people didn't choose to support you.
Peacefully transferring power is an honorable act to show your respect to the voters and to the democratic system of governing.
NIKKI R. VAN HIGHTOWER
College Station