Letters for January 15

Congress needs to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol assault

The tragic event of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol involved a reported 100-200 people out of a crowd of thousands who went to Washington to show support for President Donald Trump. President Trump did not intend for violence and abuse of authority to occur and has condemned the occurrence.

I condemn it also. Hopefully, the authorities are determining who the people are and if there was any antifa or other organizational participation.

Unfortunately the event disrupted what could have produced some helpful debate in the confirmation process. Apparently there was significant fraud perpetrated on the American people during the Nov. 4 election. Many people feel the election was stolen. The American people need a congressional investigation into this matter. Sen. Ted Cruz suggested a procedure to accomplish this as a means to bring the country together, but was voted down.

Where do we go from here? I think we should turn to God. He appeared on earth as Jesus Christ. He can help us resolve this issue.

EMIL ERVIN LINNSTAEDTER

College Station

