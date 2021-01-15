Letters for January 15

Congress needs to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol assault
The tragic event of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol involved a reported 100-200 people out of a crowd of thousands who went to Washington to show support for President Donald Trump. President Trump did not intend for violence and abuse of authority to occur and has condemned the occurrence.
I condemn it also. Hopefully, the authorities are determining who the people are and if there was any antifa or other organizational participation.
Unfortunately the event disrupted what could have produced some helpful debate in the confirmation process. Apparently there was significant fraud perpetrated on the American people during the Nov. 4 election. Many people feel the election was stolen. The American people need a congressional investigation into this matter. Sen. Ted Cruz suggested a procedure to accomplish this as a means to bring the country together, but was voted down.
Where do we go from here? I think we should turn to God. He appeared on earth as Jesus Christ. He can help us resolve this issue.
EMIL ERVIN LINNSTAEDTER
College Station
No excuse for the victimology pf supporters of Capitol mob
A YouGov poll indicates that 45% of Republicans approve of the storming of the U.S. Capitol and only 27% see it as a threat to democracy.
The most charitable take on this is that these Republicans are the deluded victims of Donald Trump's lies and the "alternate facts" promoted by right-wing media.
At this point, however, it is painfully obvious that such Republicans are actively and purposefully reinforcing their delusions and cannot be viewed as victims. They have no excuse.
Hillary was right, they are deplorable.
JAMES ROTH
College Station