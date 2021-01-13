Letters for January 13

"Because of things I have done on behalf of justice to the workingman, I have often been called a Socialist. Usually I have not taken the trouble even to notice the epithet. I am not afraid of names, and I am not one of those who fear to do what is right because someone else will confound me with partisans whose principles I am not in accord. Moreover, I know that many American Socialists are high-minded and honorable citizens, who are merely radical reformers. ... I have found opposed to them on the side of privilege many shrill reactionaries who insist on calling all reformers Socialists. I refuse to be panic-stricken by having this title mistakenly applied to me."

Candidates should know constitutional principles

The last four years have taught us that an essential element of our electoral process needs to change. When we swear a president into office, we as a country ask this person to swear allegiance to the Constitution. But what if the person swearing allegiance has no idea what the Constitution says? This, in my view, is clearly, in part, what has happened with our current President. In the future to protect this country from personalities with dictatorial tendencies, we need to have all presidential candidates take and pass a test concerning the working principles of our Constitution before they can begin their political run for office. Then, when the winner of the presidential election swears allegiance to the Constitution, we will at least know s/he has read and knows it. Any calumny from then on by a president will NOT be because of ignorance of the constitution, but some kinds of other devious levels to attempt to subvert our democracy. I know this would be a difficult addition to our electoral process; but clearly it needs to happen.