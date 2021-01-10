Letters for January 10

What exactly is the plan to distribute the vaccine?

Am I missing something here? Did we as a nation, state, county and town not have several months while the COVID-19 vaccine was being developed, tested and mass produced to develop a plan for injecting citizens?

Tuesday at the Brazos County's Commissioners Court meeting, the information came to light that many thousands of doses had not been used yet. This suggests that, in fact, there was/is no plan for delivering to the people not in 1A. (As employees in the health field, their employers are vaccinating those wishing to be vaccinated.) After that, the "planning" seemed to stop.

To expect local pharmacies that are working non-stop just filling prescriptions and giving seasonal flu shots, to schedule and vaccinate for the coronavirus is beyond logic. To expect local physician offices to call and set up appointments for eligible patients while continuing to operate their day-to-day services for their patients is also beyond logic. And we are only now considering this?

Who at the state, county and local level is in charge and what exactly is the "plan?"

MARY CARLSON

College Station