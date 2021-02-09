Letters for February 9

Medical history should count in vaccinations
I read the letter from Judy Swoboda questioning her husbands inability to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot in Sunday's Eagle. The editor's note said that those waiting were processed on a first-come, first- served basis.
If that was truly 100 percent factual, good. However the newspaper told in previous days of workers at the site given their shots and then on the second day members of the community not on the list were taken to receive shots available. I have no objection to this, however I believe people 65 and older with major medical problems should be given some priority.
I am waiting, though I am 88 with heart problems, cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure. I am rated 100 percent disabled by the Veterans Administration.
The only problem with Swoboda's letter is her failure to understand that medical conditions are not taken into account by the local authorities except under some conditions. So those with serious medical conditions will just wait it out.
DONALD GRAESSER
College Station
Everyone at the vaccine hub did a great job
Many thanks and great appreciation for all the wonderful folks at the Brazos Center vaccination hub. My wife and I went through Monday morning. Process was smooth and easy. Everyone was so nice.
Great job by all.
DONALD PETTIGREW
Bryan
Some thoughts to make vaccine hub even better
Even though we have seen the smooth operation of COVID-19 vaccination administration in BCS, the same can't be said for registration process. The process begs for transparency.
When people register, all they gets is an automated email thanking them for registering and stating that someone would contact them. We have no way of knowing where we are in the line. Also, when we are still in the process of vaccinating people 65 and older and younger ones with medical issues, the registration is allowing anyone to register. People who are in their 40s with no health issues are getting appointments for vaccination? How is this working?
There are a few steps that need to be considered to make the registration process work for everyone:
• Just open the registration in 5,000-person increments or so. Once they are vaccinated, open the next 5,000.
• At least generate a sequential number telling the folks where they are in the waiting line. Currently it is a black hole.
• There are people waiting for three weeks with no appointment, but there are some folks getting appointments within a week? The county needs to clarify the process.
• Why are younger folks with no health issues getting vaccinated? Isn't it cutting the line? Why is this allowed?
I know everyone is working hard to get it right. But a few steps can boost the confidence, assuring that the process is fair to everyone.
MANJULA HOSALLI
College Station
Brazos Center vaccine hub experience was great
My spouse and I received COVID-19 initial vaccinations on Feb. 3 at the Brazos Center. We are eligible by being in Phase 1B status.
Earlier we had signed up through the CHI St. Joseph site for vaccinations. Subsequently, we received a confirmation of our registration (and a request for patience), then we received our invitations to reserve our appointments (from a @tamu.edu email domain). This process went just fine and was efficient.
However we were, like most other people, anxious to 'get the needle.'
We were extremely impressed with the vaccination process at the Brazos Center. The professionals and the many, many volunteers organized by Jim Stewart were outstanding in their roles -- professional, efficient, fast, friendly and plentiful. The process took far less time than we expected.
The visible on-going efforts to maintain the cleanliness of the Brazos Center were appreciated. Kudos all around. Thank you.
The number of volunteers and the service they gave is a clear reflection of their community spirit and willingness to be great neighbors, so thank you again.
I sincerely pray that all of these aspects can be maintained for as long as is required by the large remaining job of getting our great community fully vaccinated and/or to herd immunity.
ALAN BREWER
College Station
Media doesn't report decadeslong vote thefts
The District of Columbia deliberately was not made a state by the Founding Fathers to prevent one state from becoming more powerful then the rest due to the capital being there.
Democrats would have you believe they're champions of social justice by attempting to make it a state. They are lying about their motivations and intentions.
Everything the Democrats are doing is for one purpose: to ensure they never loose another election and maintain power.
Sen. Charles Schumer already has made it his intention to change the makeup of the Supreme Court a priority.
For four years, Democrats did nothing but go after the elected president, much as they did for four years when George W. Bush was elected. They've played politics rather then represent us and they've used us as leverage every chance they could, For the next four years, they will do nothing but go after Republican seats with false accusations of corruption or insurrection, while allowing illegal immigrants to vote, make mail-in ballots even more legal because we all know the only way a Democrat wins any election is through lies, disinformation, the cooperation of the media to cover up their corruption, vote harvesting, plantation politics, busing people to several different polling sites, hiring the poll workers and bribing secretaries of state.
In other words, if not for lying, cheating and controlling the media, no Democrat ever would win any election -- and everyone on the planet knows it, It's no secret that Democrats have been stealing elections for decades -- it's just not reported through the media, but it's common knowledge.
ALBERT GONTER
Bryan
Missing important point about the minimum wage
Should the minimum wage be increased to $15 per hour?
The two columns (Eagle, Feb. 5) suggesting an answer provide an interesting contrast. Rachel Greszler highlights the negative effects of an increase in the minimum wage on employment, especially for those with fewer skills. Dean Baker suggests that the medicine to raise wages would not be that bad. It is noteworthy, however, that he admits "raising the minimum wage to $30 in 2025 would almost certainly lead to serious job losses" (although his references to patents and trade policy are nonsense).
Evidently it's not medicine, but poison, and the hope is not to administer so much as to kill the patient.
Both columns miss an important point: The minimum wage is not just how much an employer has to pay. Rather it is how much you have to be worth if you want a job.
A minimum wage is like having tryouts for T-ball. Instead of wanting everyone to get in the game and improve his or her skills, the minimum wage means that the lowest-skilled individuals will have difficulty finding a spot.
Minimum sense is what it is.
DONALD DEERE
College Station