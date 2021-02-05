Letters for February 7

Thanks for making vaccine center work
On Tuesday, my husband and I went to the Brazos Center for our first COVID-19 vaccination. The parking lot and center was full of helpful volunteers and from the moment we got in the door it took less than 30 minutes. This included being screened, checking into the system, getting the shot, setting up an appointment for our second dose and waiting 15 minutes to make sure there were no side effects.
Thanks go out to the Brazos County Health Department, local hospitals, county commissioners, volunteers and Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart. Since the beginning of this pandemic in 2020, our local officials have worked together for the good of the community. The system is not perfect, but it is definitely better than most.
Kudos to all who are making this happen.
CELIA GOODE-HADDOCK
College Station
Why can't husband get his COVID-19 shot?
I am writing in hopes that someone involved with the Brazos Center COVID-19 vaccine campaign will help me. My husband is older than 65 and has medical conditions which would qualify him for the vaccine.
His registration through CHI St. Joseph was confirmed with an email weeks ago. According to Friday's Eagle front-page article, the county vaccine hub gave out almost 5,000 vaccines last week. Another 3,000 will be vaccinated this week. I have called several places to find out if his registration got lost or just a logical reason why. I'll have to say the people at the 211 number were very nice -- but have no clue as to what the explanation is on why no appointment.
So we are feeling very frustrated that now 8,000 people have an appointment and my husband does not. Only thing I can think of is that 8,000 have much worse medical conditions.
JUDY SWOBODA
College Station
Getting the vaccine only took 25 minutes
On Feb. 1, my wife and I got our COVID-19 shots at the Brazos Center. All personnel there were very polite, courteous and helpful.
We completed the whole process in about 25 minutes, including waiting time after the shots).
I would like to thank CHI St. Joseph and all involved.
MAURY DENNIS
College Station
An amazing effort at the Brazos Center
'The B-CS community and all of the volunteers at the Brazos vaccination center deserve thanks and congratulations on operating the most efficient, delay-free operation that I ever have seen. That it was delay-free on its first day was amazing.
WILLIAM S. SARIC
Bryan
Bryan school board missed an opportuniy
During this past Bryan school board election, David Stasny ran for reelection and was defeated after 30 years of service. I assume that after that length of service, one would have exhausted all fresh ideas and visions.
The Bryan school board had a golden opportunity to appoint someone who had expressed an interest in the school board position for the unexpired term, which effectively could have been a probation period to determine how well he or she fit in and performed, But no, our school board members decided that again they are smarter than the average Bryan resident and if you do not reelect Stasny, we will appoint him.
DALE ISON
College Station