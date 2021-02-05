Letters for February 7

Thanks for making vaccine center work

On Tuesday, my husband and I went to the Brazos Center for our first COVID-19 vaccination. The parking lot and center was full of helpful volunteers and from the moment we got in the door it took less than 30 minutes. This included being screened, checking into the system, getting the shot, setting up an appointment for our second dose and waiting 15 minutes to make sure there were no side effects.

Thanks go out to the Brazos County Health Department, local hospitals, county commissioners, volunteers and Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart. Since the beginning of this pandemic in 2020, our local officials have worked together for the good of the community. The system is not perfect, but it is definitely better than most.

Kudos to all who are making this happen.

CELIA GOODE-HADDOCK

College Station

Why can't husband get his COVID-19 shot?

I am writing in hopes that someone involved with the Brazos Center COVID-19 vaccine campaign will help me. My husband is older than 65 and has medical conditions which would qualify him for the vaccine.