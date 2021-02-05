Letters for February 5

Column was a lapse in journalistic standards

I am not sure what lapse of journalistic standards at The Eagle led to the publication of the completely insane opinion piece about transgender inclusion in sports, but I hope it will not be repeated.

The piece features so many factual errors -- for example, sex isn't "assigned" at birth; it's observed before that and is determined at the moment of conception -- distortions, pleas for unearned sympathy and outright lies that it's hard to believe.

Who approved this miserable screed for publication? Can the Opinions editor be placed under psychiatric observation until he realizes that he's using column inches to promote antiscientific nonsense on par with the flat earth theory?

No one is preventing transgender athletes from competing in sports. What the bill under consideration does do is ensure that they compete in the proper categories -- the ones congruent with their biological sex, which is fixed and immutable. Boys don't become girls because they say so and young women across the state of Texas deserve the right not to be forced to compete unfairly with them. Delusions and mental illnesses don't take precedence over the camaraderie, health benefits and opportunities for scholastic and physical achievements that sports provides.