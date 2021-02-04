Letters for February 4

American Legion honors the Four Chaplains this evening

I am writing to thank Robert C. Borden for the wonderful article (Eagle, Feb. 3) remembering the Four Chaplains. I know the story well.

Each year the American Legion honors these young men willing to give up their lives to save others. We understand that there were many other young men and women who made the same sacrifice to save others they were serving with during all military conflicts.

Earl Graham American Legion Post 159 here in Bryan Honors these Chaplains during our February meeting each year, as we will at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. During these difficult times let us all remember those Doctors, nurses, EMTs, firemen and police officers, as well and those serving in our military, who are willing to step forward and put their life on the line to protect each of us.

TOM MARTY, Commander

Earl Graham, American Legion Post 159

Bryan

Senate tial is the only way to determine Trump's guilt

I agree that impeachment of a former elected official would not be constitutional. However, President Donald committed the alleged offense while in office and was impeached while in office.