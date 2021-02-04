Letters for February 4

American Legion honors the Four Chaplains this evening
I am writing to thank Robert C. Borden for the wonderful article (Eagle, Feb. 3) remembering the Four Chaplains. I know the story well.
Each year the American Legion honors these young men willing to give up their lives to save others. We understand that there were many other young men and women who made the same sacrifice to save others they were serving with during all military conflicts.
Earl Graham American Legion Post 159 here in Bryan Honors these Chaplains during our February meeting each year, as we will at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. During these difficult times let us all remember those Doctors, nurses, EMTs, firemen and police officers, as well and those serving in our military, who are willing to step forward and put their life on the line to protect each of us.
TOM MARTY, Commander
Earl Graham, American Legion Post 159
Bryan
Senate tial is the only way to determine Trump's guilt
I agree that impeachment of a former elected official would not be constitutional. However, President Donald committed the alleged offense while in office and was impeached while in office.
As an impeached official, he then must be tried: If not to convict, then to be found "not guilty" of the accusations.
In an impeachment, unlike a criminal case in federal or state trials there is no availability to plea bargain as the chief justice is a presiding judge according to the Constitution. (Editor's note: Chief Justice John Roberts has declined to preside at the second impeachment trial of President Trump next week, saying he is not obligated to do so since Trump is out of office.)
When the government has a strong criminal case, it may offer the defendant a plea deal to avoid trial and perhaps reduce his or her exposure to a more lengthy sentence.
A defendant should plead guilty only if he or she actually committed the crime and admits to doing so in open court before the judge. When the defendant admits to the crime, he or she admits guilt and agrees that he or she may be sentenced by the judge.
Trial is the only method of proving the official's or defendant's guilt.
If the Trump impeachment was a criminal case and the insurrectionists and their accomplices were standing trial, the following would apply: "The death penalty can only be imposed on defendants convicted of capital offenses --- such as murder, treason, genocide, or the killing or kidnapping of a Congressman, the President, or a Supreme Court justice."
How close they came!
ROBERT SWAIN
College Station