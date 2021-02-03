Letters for February 3

Brazos County, America need a working wage

This letter is in relation to the Heritage Foundation column by Rachel Greszler (Eagle, Jan. 23).

This wage increase may come at an inopportune time, but it's been a long time coming. I hope it quickly covers all jobs, everywhere in our great country.

If a business cannot generate enough income to pay somewhere close to a living wage to it's employees, it needs to cease operations.

When I sought a job in 1998, after the closing of our EAP plant, the starting pay all around town was $8 an hour. That was sorry pay then, and it's doubly sorry now! That was 23 years ago ... and it's starting pay here still.

Greszler mentions productivity of workers, suggesting they should work harder, be more productive. That's like flogging a tired old mule to pull that plow faster. Studies show that American workers are the most productive of any developed country in the world. Also, they always have been.

Each worker in any business has been pushed to do the work of three workers, over these past 25 years. I am 77 years old and I have witnessed this not only myself, but through my grown children and grandchildren. It's never enough. And if you think those businesses are appreciative, think again.