Letters for February 28

Trump did to himself what the Democrats couldn't
Former President Donald Trump was impeached but not convicted -- not because it wasn't constitutional (it wasn't) -- but because the Democrats couldn't get it done -- again.
Without due process, but with emotional rhetoric, political maneuvering, sometimes nefarious presentation, and even non-germane reference to racism from the representative of the Virgin Islands, Democrats failed.
In your musings, please consider whether either attempt to convict Trump was predominately politically motivated. Was it out of fear that the man who was doing so much to improve America's condition internationally and domestically could cost the political left power and reelections or for the public good?
In both trials there was some Senate Republican support for conviction, but Senate Democrat support was total. Voting appears politically motivated for one side and less so for the other. But, Sen. Mitch McConnell nailed it. Though it is debatable, it appears that then-President Trump used very poor judgment on Jan. 6. If it was not his intent for the Capitol to be breached, shouldn't he have had the judgment to see the potential reality of the situation?
Later when asked to stop the breach, good intent and judgment would have dictated he try to stop it. Even if he could have, he didn't.
For four years-plus, President Trump put up with more hatefulness and political theater, more degrading and nefarious activity by the political left and the Democratic Party than any American president should have to bear. But, that is no excuse for the judgment used on Jan. 6.
It appears Trump has done to himself what the Democratic Party and the political left couldn't.
FRED G. ANDERSON
Bryan
CS should gibr olfrt nrighborhoods protection
A few years ago, the McCulloch neighborhood was successful in getting an overlay. Unfortunately, we didn't have the option of choosing no more than two unrelated people living together as part of that overlay. A Restricted Occupancy Overlay is now being proposed in College Station, but too late for our neighborhood.
Did we see this monster coming? The answer is yes. When the city's planning department approved large real-estate investors to build under the definition of "single family homes," it brought havoc to our neighborhood. It brought higher taxes, endless parties and more traffic -- creating unsafe streets and diminishing our neighborhood.
Were these big development companies in violation? They found a loophole and continued to make the hole larger. They had zero intentions of putting any family in these huge facilities.
I have reviewed the definition of family many times as the city of College Station defines the term, and while these facilities meet the city's definition, they look or feel nothing like a home for a family.
Will the city of College Station have no neighborhoods at all? What about neighborhoods with housing that's affordable and streets that are appropriate for families with children? Other college cities protect neighborhoods. If McCulloch had the option of the Restricted Occupancy Overlay, we would have used it and it would have helped to protect our historic neighborhood which is now in disarray.
The city needs to give other neighborhoods too old to protect themselves and the Restricted Occupancy Overlay would do that.
It's time to calm the monster. We need to stand strong and send a message to these large investors that enough is enough. If we choose to do nothing, then we have chosen money over what is what is considered and defined as "righteous."
CAROLYN WALDON
College Station