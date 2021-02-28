Letters for February 28

Trump did to himself what the Democrats couldn't

Former President Donald Trump was impeached but not convicted -- not because it wasn't constitutional (it wasn't) -- but because the Democrats couldn't get it done -- again.

Without due process, but with emotional rhetoric, political maneuvering, sometimes nefarious presentation, and even non-germane reference to racism from the representative of the Virgin Islands, Democrats failed.

In your musings, please consider whether either attempt to convict Trump was predominately politically motivated. Was it out of fear that the man who was doing so much to improve America's condition internationally and domestically could cost the political left power and reelections or for the public good?

In both trials there was some Senate Republican support for conviction, but Senate Democrat support was total. Voting appears politically motivated for one side and less so for the other. But, Sen. Mitch McConnell nailed it. Though it is debatable, it appears that then-President Trump used very poor judgment on Jan. 6. If it was not his intent for the Capitol to be breached, shouldn't he have had the judgment to see the potential reality of the situation?