Letters for February 26

The person I knew as my mom disappeared slowly. She didn't say my name the last seven years she was alive and began not recognizing me the last six years. The woman I was seeing was not the woman I always remembered. My mother went to the beauty shop and colored her hair, wore makeup and her clothes matched, among many other things.

I don't want anyone else to have to go through what my family has and that's why I became the District 17 Alzheimer's Ambassador. I plan on working with Rep. Sessions with any new bills or "asks" the Alzheimer's community has. Hopefully, he'll get to know me pretty well.

Please join me in writing letters, using social media or making phone calls keeping Alzheimer's at the front of Rep. Sessions' mind.

MELODY LEE

Waco

A job well done at Brazos Center vaccine hub

My wife was scheduled for her first COVID injection at the Brazos Center. I was dreading the experience given what I was seeing on TV about long lines and long waits in major cities. Our actual experience was very much the opposite.