Letters for February 26

Keep Alzheimer's at front of Pete Sessions' mind
January was the 10th anniversary of the National Alzheimer's Project Act (NAPA) being signed into law. This changed the way Alzheimer's research, care and support in the nation is headed. It also helped with getting the information out to everyone on this hideous disease and, to this day, is helping others understand this isn't a disease to be ashamed of or swept under the carpet.
I am looking forward to working with District 17's new Rep. Pete Sessions to continue seeing that Alzheimer's is not being left behind and to address this as the public health crisis it is. By applying a public health approach to reduce risk, detect early systems and advance care, Rep. Sessions and his bipartisan colleagues in Congress must continue pushing forward the importance of finding a cure for Alzheimer's.
Approximately 380,000 Texans are living with Alzheimer's today. Nationally more than 16 million people provide unpaid care for those living with this disease or other dementias.
If you don't know anyone with this devastating disease, you will. One in 10 people 65 and older has Alzheimer's disease. My mother was diagnosed with it and we didn't know much at all. The more we found out, the more we realized chances were her father and uncle had it, too. It's been pretty active on my husband's side, also.
The person I knew as my mom disappeared slowly. She didn't say my name the last seven years she was alive and began not recognizing me the last six years. The woman I was seeing was not the woman I always remembered. My mother went to the beauty shop and colored her hair, wore makeup and her clothes matched, among many other things.
I don't want anyone else to have to go through what my family has and that's why I became the District 17 Alzheimer's Ambassador. I plan on working with Rep. Sessions with any new bills or "asks" the Alzheimer's community has. Hopefully, he'll get to know me pretty well.
Please join me in writing letters, using social media or making phone calls keeping Alzheimer's at the front of Rep. Sessions' mind.
MELODY LEE
Waco
A job well done at Brazos Center vaccine hub
My wife was scheduled for her first COVID injection at the Brazos Center. I was dreading the experience given what I was seeing on TV about long lines and long waits in major cities. Our actual experience was very much the opposite.
The support staff at the Brazos Center were knowledgeable, highly organized, courteous and kind. From the traffic directors to the people who oversaw the 15 minute wait after the injection the people we met took the potential stress of the situation completely off the table.
Kudos to all involved, especially to whomever organized and trained the staff. Job very well done and God Bless you all for what you are doing.
MIKE KEMP
College Station