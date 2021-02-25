Letters for February 25

More than 69 people have died due to the extreme cold weather. We cannot live with the current status quo.

Please write our state elective officials. We need to inform them doing nothing is not an option. We cannot have another power outrage due to lack of preparedness.

ROGER GOLDSMITH

Washington

Bidem continues to lie while in the White House

I would like to say that I, along with millions, do not believe or trust our government. The basement dweller has been lying (documented) ever since he has been in office, and continues still.

Anthony Fauci, the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization have lost all credibility. For a year now we have been living with this so-called deadly virus but now, lo and behold, things are starting to get better.

At one time, masks were used for certain things and are certified for controlled environmental areas such as hospitals. Fauci first stated masks don't work up to March 2020, then made a complete turn around just like the C.D.C. Fear, fear, fear is what controls people, I would love to see people stop and think for themselves. Masks are as good as screen doors on submarines, Stand six feet apart or farther.