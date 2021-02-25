Letters for February 25

When will state leaders wotk to prevent outages?
When will our state elected officials act to prevent another power outrage?
I ask this because of February 2011, when 3.1 million Texans were without power. Ten years later, 4.1 million Texans were without power. In August 2011, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation released a report (www.ferc.gov/sites/default/files/2020-04/08-16-11-report.pdf) with findings and recommendations.
One very interesting finding -- "12. Consideration should be given to designing all new generating plants and designing modifications to existing plants (unless committed solely for summer peaking purposes) to be able to perform at the lowest recorded ambient temperature for the nearest city for which historical weather data is available, factoring in accelerated heat loss due to wind speed."
Gov. Greg Abbot has spoken of the need to winterize our power plants. Is it talk or will the state actually require winterization of power plants?
Every state official who has held office since 2011 bears a level of responsibility for the lack of action by the Texas Legislature.
Basically, nothing has changed since 2011. If we want things to change, we need to write our state officials and demand they take action.
More than 69 people have died due to the extreme cold weather. We cannot live with the current status quo.
Please write our state elective officials. We need to inform them doing nothing is not an option. We cannot have another power outrage due to lack of preparedness.
ROGER GOLDSMITH
Washington
Bidem continues to lie while in the White House
I would like to say that I, along with millions, do not believe or trust our government. The basement dweller has been lying (documented) ever since he has been in office, and continues still.
Anthony Fauci, the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization have lost all credibility. For a year now we have been living with this so-called deadly virus but now, lo and behold, things are starting to get better.
At one time, masks were used for certain things and are certified for controlled environmental areas such as hospitals. Fauci first stated masks don't work up to March 2020, then made a complete turn around just like the C.D.C. Fear, fear, fear is what controls people, I would love to see people stop and think for themselves. Masks are as good as screen doors on submarines, Stand six feet apart or farther.
The fear blasted every day by the news media pitted Americans against Americans, neighbors calling police on their neighbors. Lockdown and ruined economy done for political reasons, no science. You are not allowed to ask questions because the left will come and take your jobs and belittle you. Wear a mask -- if not no service, who in the right mind believes that you wear a mask, but we suppose to live in a free society. -- but do we when government tells you what to do?
Just remember evil isn't born, it's made. A lie does not become the truth, wrong doesn't become right, and evil doesn't become good. We are forced to live in fear.
God bless our country, our police, men and women in our military and our Constitution, which the left is trying to do away with.
Folks it's called freedom of speech, which is going away.
PAUL PADRON
Iola
Thank you to all the road workers at the TxDOT
As you know, Bryan, College Station the greater Brazos Valley -- most of Texas -- just went through a pretty severe cold spell with horrible road conditions. I just want to take a moment to say thank you to all of the road workers at the Texas Department of Transportation for the hours and hours of hard work keeping our state road safe for travel.
It wasn't long after this weather hit they were mobilized and working diligently. My father-in-law works for the Department of Transportation and retired from there. He had a lot of stories about having to get up and sand and scrape the roads.
I know how hard they work and I for one am very grateful for their hard work. Thank you, thank you, thank you for doing your thankless jobs so well.
DON MONTGOMERY
Bryan