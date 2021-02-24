Letters for February 24

Column on Rush Limbaugh's death was inappropriate

It was disturbing to read the article of Mary McNamara (Eagle, Feb. 22) relating to Rush Limbaugh. The time to criticize someone is when they are alive and not around their death. Rush Limbaugh was a Christian, and I respect that and hope that he has an eternal life with God.

If McNamara wanted to publish such an article she (and The Eagle) should have waited a longer period in respect to his family, friends and followers.

Her article so close to his death is itself divisive.

RAYMOND W. FLUMERFELT

Bryan

Limbaugh did not appeal to our better angels at all

I am very disappointed in The Eagle (Feb. 20) for running two op-eds and a cartoon extolling Rush Limbaugh. It's hard to think of another person who has had a more negative, divisive and harmful effect on this country.