Letters for February 23

How many liberal posts are fact-checked?
Social media should exercise more control over untruths.
Cass Sunstein (Eagle, Feb. 12) just wants to focus on social media as a source of untruths when we know that the public media (TV, radio and newspapers) are just as bad at stretching the truth or flat out lying to get their agenda across.
People are much more likely to believe these resources because, in the past, they had a responsibility for fact checking. That doesn't seem to be the case anymore. It appears that the days of investigative journalism is over or if the story does not fit the political beliefs of the editors, it gets buried.
I ask Sunstein this: How many liberal posts on social media do we see fact checked?
WARREN BRACEWELL
Bryan
Getting to the root of America's aging crisis
We received our backlogged newspapers for Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Friday morning. We are grateful to The Eagle staff and carriers for making the paper available under these trying conditions.
I want to comment on Noah Smith's opinion piece (Eagle, Feb. 15) regarding the aging of America and the longterm economic effects of this: "slower growth, greater demands on government health and pension systems, and more resources and time diverted to elder care."
Smith failed to mention one obvious reason for the aging of America -- since 1973, there have been 63 million abortions in America. The oldest among them would be 48 this year. To offset the dwindling workforce, Smith's solution is more automation and immigration. We created this problem, deny its impact on our society, and are devising new ways hopefully to undo the damage.
Pope John Paul II warned us, "A nation which kills its own children has no future." Mother Teresa of Calcutta went further to state, "A nation which kills its children has lost its soul."
When will we wake up and get to the root of this aging crisis instead of thinking up half measures to fix it?
MEREDITH OLSON
College Station
Cruz should stick to the facts about term limits
Several Years ago, I took a summer course in constitutional Law at Georgetown. My professor required us to have read and studied the Federalist Papers. Often when we were debating this or that constitutional issue, he would butt in, "Now, what would Publius Say?" referring to the 85 essays written under the pseudonym Publius by our Founding Fathers John Jay, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton.
Ted Cruz and several of his fellow Republican senators reintroduced a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of both houses of Congress limiting representatives to three terms, and senators to two.
What would the Founders think about congressional term limits? In Federalist 53 I got my answer.
A few of the members, as happens in all such assemblies, will possess superior talents; will, by frequent reelections, become members of long standing; will be masters of the public business; and perhaps not unwilling to avail themselves of those advantages. The greater the proportion of new members, the less the information of the bulk of the members, the more apt will they be to fall into the snares that may be laid for them.
James Madison, the father of our Constitution, argued that term limits were unnecessary and would result in less knowledgeable congressmen.
Most of the Framers were career politicians who served for many decades. John Jay was the governor of New York, chief justice of the Supreme Court, and diplomat. James Madison was a member of the Virginia house of delegates, a congressmen, and president of the United States. Alexander Hamilton likewise had a long political career.
Whether we ought to have term limits I do not know, but for too long politicians have used popular opinion disguised as history to advance their vision of the world. Stick to the facts, Sen. Cruz. Now what would Publius have to say about that?
BEN CROCKETT
College Station