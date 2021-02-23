Letters for February 23

What would the Founders think about congressional term limits? In Federalist 53 I got my answer.

A few of the members, as happens in all such assemblies, will possess superior talents; will, by frequent reelections, become members of long standing; will be masters of the public business; and perhaps not unwilling to avail themselves of those advantages. The greater the proportion of new members, the less the information of the bulk of the members, the more apt will they be to fall into the snares that may be laid for them.

James Madison, the father of our Constitution, argued that term limits were unnecessary and would result in less knowledgeable congressmen.

Most of the Framers were career politicians who served for many decades. John Jay was the governor of New York, chief justice of the Supreme Court, and diplomat. James Madison was a member of the Virginia house of delegates, a congressmen, and president of the United States. Alexander Hamilton likewise had a long political career.

Whether we ought to have term limits I do not know, but for too long politicians have used popular opinion disguised as history to advance their vision of the world. Stick to the facts, Sen. Cruz. Now what would Publius have to say about that?

BEN CROCKETT

College Station