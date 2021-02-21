Letters for February 21

Thanks for the kindness of strangers during the storm
Prior to the freezing temperatures that we received, I was picking up a few items at Kroger on Longmire Drive in College Station. The lines were long, we were socially distanced with our masks on and the cashiers were extremely busy.
My turn came to check out and everything was going smoothly until it was time for me to insert my credit card. My wallet was not in my purse! The cashier kindly told me that he would hold my basket until I returned to pay.
A man who was behind me in line stepped forward, inserted his credit card and said that he would take care of my bill for me. I thanked him, asked for his name, and wanted further information so that I could reimburse him by mail. He told me his name was "Fred Sanford." Thank you and God bless you "Fred."
I have paid your kindness forward.
ELAINE DYER
College Station
It is past time to fix the state's power infrastructure
In Saturday's issue of The Eagle, an article buried on page A5 discusses Rep. Pete Sessions' plans to visit the 12 counties in District 17 this weekend to gather info about the storm damage.
In the print edition of this story, Sessions is quoted as saying that his activities would be directly related to finding answers, not fault. In the wake of a catastrophic winter storm that left millions of Texans without power and water, we absolutely need to investigate what went wrong and hold our elected officials accountable.
In the online edition of this article, Sessions addresses the criticism facing Sen. Ted Cruz who flew to Cancun to escape the freezing temperatures this week. Sessions said he doesn't like that people are critical of each other and he wishes Sen. Cruz and his family the best during a very difficult time.
Meanwhile, Beto O'Rourke, who was defeated narrowly by Cruz in the 2018 Senate race, didn't escape to Mexico. Instead, he coordinated a statewide effort with more than 100 volunteers to make sure senior citizens had electricity, water and food. True to form.
It's far past time that our elected officials took a good hard look at our infrastructure so that we can avoid tragedies such as this again.
KIMBERLY IKPO
Bryan
We need to hear more than 'working on it'
Could ERCOT officials tell us something other than they are working on it? The absurdity of this is not lost on me and certainly not lost on the hundreds of thousands of people with no electricity.
They speak about rolling blackouts, but as far as I can tell there is no rolling involved in places such as Austin or even Corpus Christi. "Just make do" is probably the most asinine statement. How are people who have all electric homes supposed to make do?
No electricity in those instances means no heat of any kind. Are these people, through no fault of their own, supposed to just sit in their abode and wait? Wait for what? A slow death from hypothermia or dehydration?
No water -- because, let's see, they have to boil it first, but because they have no electricity, in their all-electric homes, they can't do this. Oh, they are supposed to get in their vehicles and drive somewhere to get bottled water. Great idea! The roadways have ice on them. If dehydration doesn't do them in, then maybe a traffic accident will.
Gov. Greg Abbott says that he expects answers from ERCOT when this disaster is over. Isn't that akin to shutting the barn door after all of the livestock have left?
How about we just "wait and see" in a few days when Texas warms up? We may find that the real disaster is the bodies we find sitting in their homes "making do."
JENNIFER BARRY
Bryan