Letters for February 21

Thanks for the kindness of strangers during the storm

Prior to the freezing temperatures that we received, I was picking up a few items at Kroger on Longmire Drive in College Station. The lines were long, we were socially distanced with our masks on and the cashiers were extremely busy.

My turn came to check out and everything was going smoothly until it was time for me to insert my credit card. My wallet was not in my purse! The cashier kindly told me that he would hold my basket until I returned to pay.

A man who was behind me in line stepped forward, inserted his credit card and said that he would take care of my bill for me. I thanked him, asked for his name, and wanted further information so that I could reimburse him by mail. He told me his name was "Fred Sanford." Thank you and God bless you "Fred."

I have paid your kindness forward.

ELAINE DYER

College Station

It is past time to fix the state's power infrastructure

In Saturday's issue of The Eagle, an article buried on page A5 discusses Rep. Pete Sessions' plans to visit the 12 counties in District 17 this weekend to gather info about the storm damage.