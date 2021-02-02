Letters for February 2

America must work to keep Taiwan out of Chinese hands
I just finished reading a Jan. 27 article in The Wall Street Journal headlined, "America Can Defend Taiwan." It brings out the need for the U.S. to maintain a strong presence and support for Taiwan since the stated goal of Xl Jinping is to invade and take over Taiwan. China's army is growing stronger at a shockingly fast rate. Its navy has more ships that the U.S. Navy, its air forces are the largest in the region, and Beijing also boasts of the world's largest missile force.
The author listed four things the U.S. urgently needs to do:
• Deploy an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system to monitor Chinese airfields and ports of embarkation to target quickly China's invasion forces should conflict erupt.
• Buy more long-ranged munitions, especially antiship weapons, and place them in the region at sea and in places such as Guam, Japan and the Philippines.
• Have powerful forces further back in the Pacific ready to meet any Chinese movement.
• Routinely do exercises using these three components together to show the Chinese military planners that their attack likely would be unsuccessful.
We were in China for 20-plus days the year before it had the Olympics. We saw a local newspaper in Beijing with an article that stated "the entire world will speak Mandarin some day."
The United States needs to lay out a plan to keep Taiwan out of Chinese hands. Next, prepare our armed forces for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan should that occur.
I would add; enlist other countries in the region such as Japan and Australia to aid in the defense of the people of Taiwan since they will be vulnerable to a Chinese attack as well as the entire southeast Asia area once Taiwan falls.
RITA LEISY
College Station