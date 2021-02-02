Letters for February 2

America must work to keep Taiwan out of Chinese hands

I just finished reading a Jan. 27 article in The Wall Street Journal headlined, "America Can Defend Taiwan." It brings out the need for the U.S. to maintain a strong presence and support for Taiwan since the stated goal of Xl Jinping is to invade and take over Taiwan. China's army is growing stronger at a shockingly fast rate. Its navy has more ships that the U.S. Navy, its air forces are the largest in the region, and Beijing also boasts of the world's largest missile force.

The author listed four things the U.S. urgently needs to do:

• Deploy an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system to monitor Chinese airfields and ports of embarkation to target quickly China's invasion forces should conflict erupt.

• Buy more long-ranged munitions, especially antiship weapons, and place them in the region at sea and in places such as Guam, Japan and the Philippines.

• Have powerful forces further back in the Pacific ready to meet any Chinese movement.

• Routinely do exercises using these three components together to show the Chinese military planners that their attack likely would be unsuccessful.