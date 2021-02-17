Letters for February 17

President Donald Trump called these individuals into service to commit their illegal acts to overturn an election which he claimed he won by a landslide, despite the evidence that he lost by 7 million votes. After some 60 court cases brought to address the so-called election fraud, his attorneys never presented any evidence to support his claims. Yet, Trump tells the lie so convincingly to his followers that they were willing to risk everything to answer his call to storm the Capitol and prevent the Electoral College votes from being certified.

Now they all are paying the price. The lesson from all of the pain and chaos we are left with? If you're going to risk everything, at least make sure your sacrifice is for the right reason, in service of the truth, not a lie, and not for a leader who doesn't care about anyone but himself.

LANORE DIXON

Bryan

Thanks to the good people in Washington County for the vaccinations

Kudos to our good neighbors in Washington County. This week, my wife and I drove to the Washington County Fairgrounds in Brenham to get our first COVID-19 vaccination. The process was all done in our car and was completed in under 30 minutes, including the wait time to ensure that there was no adverse reaction to the vaccination.