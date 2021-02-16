Letters for February 16

Bryan

What has happened to integrity and Christian values?

What has happened to honesty, integrity, truthfulness and Christian values? Why do reasonably intelligent people believe in lies and conspiracies?

When did the use of unflattering name calling become popular with adults? When did calling facts "Fake News" become popular?

I am appalled by how any adult can become so politicized that he or she ignore facts, repeat lies and promote conspiracies.

What are we teaching out kids and grandkids? That it is OK to lie, cheat and steal? When I see adults spewing lies, and supporting conspiracies, I wonder how they would like one who is like them to serve on their jury to decide their guilt or innocence.

If you had a leader who lacked honesty, integrity and truthfulness, would you follow that person? It is just my observation, but it looks like a lot of folks have chosen to do just that.

It seems to me that one needs to think of the adage, "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me."

Just to repeat another adage, "There are none as blind as those who refuse to see".

L.G. CRUM

College Station