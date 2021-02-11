Letters for February 12

Music at women's basketball game was not appropriate

I was at the A&M women's basketball game Sunday. The halftime music was not appropriate. The rapper used the word dog several times and the word bitches once. The women's dance team also was present. Maybe decent music might help ticket sales to adults.

I am surprised the women would want to play ball, dance or listen to this.

GREGG LANCASTER

Bryan

Moral values must go with any effort at national unity

In Hub Kennady's column (Eagle, Jan. 19) he wrote about expanding the "big tent." Is it the party platform he wants Republican elected officials to ignore? Or is it changing the party platform to create new tent boundaries?

What change is far enough? Is pro life deletion enough or is removing 2nd Amendment issues or election integrity required? There is a story of the camel that stuck his head into the tent and was ignored but kept on until it was completely inside the tent. The tent becomes undesirable.