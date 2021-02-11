Letters for February 12

Music at women's basketball game was not appropriate
I was at the A&M women's basketball game Sunday. The halftime music was not appropriate. The rapper used the word dog several times and the word bitches once. The women's dance team also was present. Maybe decent music might help ticket sales to adults.
I am surprised the women would want to play ball, dance or listen to this.
GREGG LANCASTER
Bryan
Moral values must go with any effort at national unity
In Hub Kennady's column (Eagle, Jan. 19) he wrote about expanding the "big tent." Is it the party platform he wants Republican elected officials to ignore? Or is it changing the party platform to create new tent boundaries?
What change is far enough? Is pro life deletion enough or is removing 2nd Amendment issues or election integrity required? There is a story of the camel that stuck his head into the tent and was ignored but kept on until it was completely inside the tent. The tent becomes undesirable.
Kennady threw around Ronald Reagan but, Reagan said, "The real question today is not when human life begins, but what is the value of human life?" Abortionists counting arms and legs of a baby making sure all its parts have been torn from its mother's body, can't doubt it is a human being.
The Bible reminds us wise men build their houses on rock, not on shifting sand. The values of the Republican Party platform stand the test of time because planks such as pro life are built on the Word and the Rock. God called those turning from His moral commandments an abomination. .
Kennady implies unity is more important than morality. Our Founding Fathers believed that our Constitution would serve us well only if our people had a moral compass. John Adams said, "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."
History shows us other forms of government have not served their people well, only serving leaders who control citizens saying they know what is better for the people than the people do. These governments will fail in the future as in the past.
Unity just for unity sake without moral values to guide only makes us sheep to the slaughter.
SUSAN LUCAS
Bryan