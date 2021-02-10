Letters for February 10

A major diference between equality and equity

There is a major misunderstanding in the media about equality, that is, everyone has equal opportunity within an individual's abilities and limitations. Some individuals are better suited for certain roles than others; for example, physical attributes are essential for success in professional sports. This inequality of suitability is seen in many types of occupations.

Equity, on the other hand, demands equality regardless of talents of abilities. It is in fact, simply re-distribution of wealth. Often cited are the huge salaries and benefits received by the CEO and other executives of a company as compared to the :average "Joe" working for the company. Overlooked are the responsibilities of these executives to the company and to the workers of the company, as well as to those investing in the company such as retirement funds.

In contrast, few seem concerned or troubled by the extremely high salaries -- millions per year -- in professional team sports. To me, it seems obscene that a young man coming out of college receives a multi-million contract, while a graduate in education or nursing receives far less compensation.