Letters for February 10

A major diference between equality and equity
There is a major misunderstanding in the media about equality, that is, everyone has equal opportunity within an individual's abilities and limitations. Some individuals are better suited for certain roles than others; for example, physical attributes are essential for success in professional sports. This inequality of suitability is seen in many types of occupations.
Equity, on the other hand, demands equality regardless of talents of abilities. It is in fact, simply re-distribution of wealth. Often cited are the huge salaries and benefits received by the CEO and other executives of a company as compared to the :average "Joe" working for the company. Overlooked are the responsibilities of these executives to the company and to the workers of the company, as well as to those investing in the company such as retirement funds.
In contrast, few seem concerned or troubled by the extremely high salaries -- millions per year -- in professional team sports. To me, it seems obscene that a young man coming out of college receives a multi-million contract, while a graduate in education or nursing receives far less compensation.
How does this relate to presidential executive orders? President Joe Biden has issued a large number of such orders in the first few days in office, several times more than Barack Obama and Donald Trump combined. Biden issued orders to stop the major pipeline from Canada and halted the issue of new permits for fracking on federal lands. These will result in the loss of thousands of jobs.
Thus, equity demands that everyone receive the same pay and benefits for the same job or occupation, regardless of ability or talent. Talent and education or training are becoming irrelevant.
KEITH ARNOLD
Bryan
Be mindful when you start caling yourself a patriot
Jan. 6 is now a stain on history. The day was supposed to be just another simple finality of President-Elect Joe Biden's victory and the inauguration was next.
But instead of a simple ceremonial event making sure the states got their Electoral College votes right, the day's events turned ugly and hateful. And the horrible coup has now caused a second review of President Donald Trump's behavior. And, it caused the Proud Boys to be listed as a terrorist organization, along with ISIS and al-Qaida.
America has many things to grow beyond now and all are very doable and an analysis of facts will prove ultimately what matters the most. America is just one family of many faces and many ideas. We will grow from that day and we will learn what really matters most.
Be mindful when you call yourself a patriot but your actions say otherwise.
JAMES BROWN
Bryan