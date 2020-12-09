Letters for December 9

Trust incumbent councilman to guide College Station
I am supporting John Nichols for re election to the College Station City Council and want to encourage you to join me.
During uncertain times, it is more important than ever to have a steady, experienced and wise man such as John Nichols representing us on the city council.
I have seen John Nichols lead the Transportation Committee meetings for the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce. John expresses his well-thought-out and researched opinions and encourages others to provide feedback on various plans and proposals.
John Nichols is super smart and accomplished in economics, I trust his judgment on the conditions of our city financial standing. John has a doctorate from Cornell University in economics. He spent 26 years as a professor in the A&M department of agriculture economics and then was the department head for seven more years.
John has been a member of the Community and Business Advisory Council for the Federal Reserve Bank in Dallas for more than 10 years.
I trust John Nichols to help lead our City and hope you will join me in reelecting him.
WALTER HINKLE
College Station
Candidate is thoughtful and trustworthy on every issue
The runoff election for College Station City Council, Place 5, is winding down this week. We met John and Carol Nichols when we moved to College Station more than 50 years ago. I have appreciated John's interest and involvement in our community over those many years. That involvement has covered a wide variety of activities at Texas A&M, the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, civic clubs and city leadership. He truly cares about the whole community.
I find John to be very thoughtful and trustworthy about every issue. On occasion, I have called him to discuss a particular issue and he always is knowledgeable, but he listens in case he may need to reassess his position. I have found that he will listen to all sides, which makes him a good leader.
There is no question that 2020 has been the most challenging year we have experienced as a city, and yet the council has taken the right steps to ensure that we have not seen much decline in service. That is amazing because we have some of the best service you could ask for. Our police and fire protection responses still are good, while the other services seem to be just as dependable as before. I am sure there have been budget cuts this year, but we have not seen a decline in service, while our tax rate remains among the lowest in the state for cities our size. The College Station City Council has done a good job. While there always will be challenges and ways to improve, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."
I want to encourage everyone to vote in this runoff election on Tuesday. It won't take but a few minutes, but the reality is that our vote in a local election has a better chance of having an impact than in the national election because of the smaller number of votes. And, it is important because the outcome directly impacts the city where we live.
John Nichols has done a great job. Please vote and help reelect John Nichols to the College Station City Council.
TOM TAYLOR
College Station
Impressed by his leadership and unselfish character
I don't normally write political letters. I know John Nichols well and feel it is important to reelect him to the College Station City Council at this very critical time.
I met John years ago through my involvement with local nonprofit organizations such as the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and The Arts Council. John has served as president of these organizations, I was impressed i=with his leadership and inselfishness character. On a personal level, John is always there whenever and whatever is needed.
Some people know that John was the head of the department of agricultural economics at Texas A&M, a nationally recognized department. This position has major leadership and fiscal responsibilities.
I watch many College Station City Council meetings on TV. John is always prepared, listens and demonstrates sound judgments. He makes decisions based on what is good for the city and its residents, not what simply is good for himself. His intellect, integrity and leadership benefit our community.
He truly as a servant heart.
Let's reelect John Nichols to the College Station City Council, Place 5.
Early voting continues through Dec. 11, Election Day is Dec. 15.
SUE LEE
College Station
Has donated many years of leadership to community
Please join me in voting for John Nichols for College Station City Council, Place 5.
John is a longtime friend. He has devoted many years of leadership and service to our wonderful community. He is an excellent council member who makes sound decisions based upon a careful thought process after consideration of all sides of an issue.
His strong leadership has produced numerous beneficial results for our residents. Veterans Park and Athletic Complex and the youth soccer program are just two examples of his efforts that are now significant factors in our quality of life and the local tourism economy.
The final 2020 election for College Station is still in progress. Please vote for John Nichols
STEVE BEACHY
College Station
Does Eagle editor know of Pearl Harbor's significance?
Again, The Eagle missed having a story about Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7. I agree with Charles Still (Eagle, Dec. 8) who wrote "does the editor not know of this national observance or its significance?" What a shame!
Also, I take great offense at the Ken Catalino political cartoon published in today's paper. The words fascism and communism were used to equate Trump and Trump supporters to people who support those ideologies, which could not be further from the truth. There is no such thing as "Trumpism" and his cartoon is an absolute disgrace.
I don't know why anyone has a subscription to a paper that publishes this kind of trash. I sure don't.
JEANNINE SMITH
College Station
Inexcusable for any medias to overlook Pearl Harbor
Everyone should support Charles Still's letter (Eagle, Dec. 8). The number is dwindling, but some of us remember Dec. 7, 1941, now Pearl Harbor Day, because we heard the news that day. We also remember ration books for gasoline, sugar, coffee and more.
I filled up a $25 war bond with quarters, one by one and we saved tin foil and iron for the war effort. I recall the window banners of those with sons "over there," V-mail and victory gardens. The Reader's Digest printed articles each issue for years after World War II entitled "Lest we forget."
It is inexcusable for any news outlet to "overlook" Pearl Harbor Day. It was a day of severe American human loss and the beginning of world-changing events, including the deaths of millions of people worldwide (more civilians died in World War II than military personnel). A&M provided more officers to our military in World War II than any other institution.
We should give this day the same attention and respect we give Martin Luther King Day and Labor Day, and not overlook the thousands of young men in the U.S. military that saved America, many of whom didn't come back.
I ask if The Eagle supports the content of the editorial cartoons it prints daily? It was poor taste to print on Dec. 8 a picture of a damaged ship at Pearl Harbor with the statement "They died for democracy, NOT fascism, communism, or Trumpism." Trumpism didn't exist then.
The cartoon should have been about recognition of Pearl Harbor Day, not a political statement. The result is more irresponsible politically based divisiveness. Thumper, of Walt Disney's Bambi said, "If you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all."
FRED G. ANDERSON
Bryan
Eagle's liberal bias had gone well beyonfthe pale
The Eagle blew it! Its liberal bias has gone far beyond the pale as evidenced by the insulting political cartoon published on Tuesday.
Not only did The Eagle editors fail to publish a story on Monday recognizing those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor, they compounded their error on Tuesday with a political cartoon displaying this outrageous caption: "they died for democracy, not Fascism, Communism or Trumpism." If the editors' intent was to honor and remember those who died, The Eagle failed miserably by posting such a cartoon, one that shows such flagrant disrespect for those many veterans as well as all others who voted for Trump.
The millions of veterans alive today who know all too well the sacrifices made by those who risked their life protecting our great country. Among those veterans are millions who consider themselves "Trumpists." We should not be surprised to hear from The Eagle a typical liberal media response that goes something like this: "Oh, but the cartoon was not referring to veterans who voted for Trump." OK, just who were you referring to?
Trump hatred is a fact of life these days, but the editorial page on Pearl Harbor Day or the day after is not the place to be stirring this pot.
The Eagle should be ashamed for publishing such an insulting cartoon under the guise of commemorating Pearl Harbor Day. An apology is due and henceforth. Eagle editors should use better judgment in their selection of cartoons for memorializing those who fought and died for our freedom.
God Bless America.
BILL KUYKENDALL
Bryan
Simply, we atand for the flag and kneel for the cross
I am an Aggie ex from years ago. I consider myself mildly patriotic, but I learned history when it was taken from actual records rather than some fictional tale only 5% accurate, just because it made a good movie.
The Civil War was not about race; it was about the power of the federal government. Slavery was only kindling for the fire. The first slaves in America were white. Slavery has been around for thousands of years, but America was the first country to do away with the practice.
Diversity is all around us every day. Respect for diversity is our duty. We must recognize that persons from other cultures may have other traditions and not penalize them for what they do in that regard, as long as they stay within the laws of the land. Although there are some who would penalize others for skin color, national origin, religion, etc., it is our duty to oppose them, sometimes by peaceful protests.
Protesting is a constitutional right of Americans, but there is a right way and a wrong way. One thing protest organizers need to keep in mind is mob mentality. Many become part of the crow just because it is there. It is the organizers' responsibility to maintain order. It only takes one rock thrown to turn a peaceful protest into a riot. One tank firing a machine gun quickly calmed the Watts riot in Los Angeles.
It is too bad that the pandemic is blinding NBA, NFL and others to the protests that affect their bottom line. I probably will not watch another NBA or NFL game in my life. As to the wrong way to protest, any form of disrespect for our country, its flag, or National Anthem is unAmerican.
Simply, stand for the flag, kneel for the cross.
DICK McGAUGHY, '61
Sugar Land
Taking a knee does not disrespect America or the flag
I have never been a football fan. But I was inspired to write about Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork's support for his players when they knelt during the National Anthem after I scrolled through recent letters to the editor in search of news ideas for my high school newspaper. Some of these letters, specifically from the Nov. 20 and Dec. 3 issues, actually contradict what the writers think they stand for: American patriotism.
Kneeling for the American flag is no less patriotic than standing for it, as protest is as much a part of the American creed as any banner or song. "Reverence" for the National Anthem and the American flag is by no means a measure of patriotism. Reverence cannot be forced, it must be earned.
And let's face it: No matter how groundbreaking the American experiment has been, no matter how excellent our country is by many measures, it counts for little if we aren't willing to acknowledge injustices and seek to improve.
The word injustice doesn't even begin to address the carnage caused by gun violence, centuries of crushing indigenous peoples, systemic abuse of African Americans, Asians and Latino and Latina people, and mistreatment of the LGBTQ+ community.
Simply urging people to ignore America's faults and look on the "bright side" shows an incomplete understanding of how these issues affect our people.
Kneeling is not disrespecting the flag; it is bravely confronting the sense of blinding pride with which many Americans look upon the flag while looking away from our faults.
CALLA DUFFIELD, 16
College Station
