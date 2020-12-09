Letters for December 9

The runoff election for College Station City Council, Place 5, is winding down this week. We met John and Carol Nichols when we moved to College Station more than 50 years ago. I have appreciated John's interest and involvement in our community over those many years. That involvement has covered a wide variety of activities at Texas A&M, the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, civic clubs and city leadership. He truly cares about the whole community.

I find John to be very thoughtful and trustworthy about every issue. On occasion, I have called him to discuss a particular issue and he always is knowledgeable, but he listens in case he may need to reassess his position. I have found that he will listen to all sides, which makes him a good leader.

There is no question that 2020 has been the most challenging year we have experienced as a city, and yet the council has taken the right steps to ensure that we have not seen much decline in service. That is amazing because we have some of the best service you could ask for. Our police and fire protection responses still are good, while the other services seem to be just as dependable as before. I am sure there have been budget cuts this year, but we have not seen a decline in service, while our tax rate remains among the lowest in the state for cities our size. The College Station City Council has done a good job. While there always will be challenges and ways to improve, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."