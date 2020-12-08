Letters for December 8

The Eagle should have had a story on Monday, Pearl Harbor Day
At dawn on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, a force of more than 150 Japanese bombers and torpedo-carrying planes launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, the chief U.S. naval base in the Pacific. The Declaration of War against Japan was given by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Germany declared war against the United States at the same time, meaning our fighting forces had to fight in Europe and the Pacific simultaneously.
In 1994, the United States Congress designated Dec. 7 of each year going forward as "National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day."
I was expecting an article about this event in the The Eagle in Monday's front page and I found none. This has happened a number of years in the past. Why is that?
Does the editor not know of this national observance or is it political correctness?
Last year, The Eagle had an article about the Pearl Harbor attack the day after. Did someone have to remind them of this national observance? It was not on the front page, either, where it belonged. Least we forget as Americans? Our children of today and tomorrow need to be taught about this event in our schools because of its importance to our country and the beginning of Word War II.
As for me, my wife and I are flying "Old Glory," our American flag, with pride in our hearts on every Dec. 7.
God bless America!
CHARLES E. STILL, '60
Bryan
Community is well-served by The Eagle, KBTX Channel 3
Once again, The Eagle does a great job covering activities in our community.
A New Yorker by birth with an undergraduate degree in journalism, I grew up with The New York Times, NY News and the Journal-American and interned with NBC News. These giants of journalism have met their match in our Eagle and KBTX.
The staffs of our television station and our daily newspaper know our community, its organizations and its residents and share their news. Thank you, as always!
Your obvious love of Bryan-College Station is surpassed by few and we are grateful.
GERRY HINCE
Bryan
