Letters for December 4

Candidate brings a wealth of experience to the council race

I am proud to support John Nichols for College Station City Council, Place 5. I have known John and his wife, Carol, for more than 30 years. John's leadership skills always have encouraged me to be the best team member I could be when we have served in community organizations together such as the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

We serve on the Legislative Affairs Committee together, where he is the chair of the Transportation Committee. John is always prepared and connected to those who can help the committee understand the issues and which agency to go to for answers. He has graduated from the Citizen Police and Fire Academies offered to residents by the city of College Station.

He has served on the Parks Board. We serve in the College Station Noon Lions Club together in which service to others is paramount.

And though we have been friends a long time, I want the best leaders in our elected positions. One thing I always notice about the way people interact with John is the respect that others in the community have for him. Yes, he is very likable, and no one would doubt how much he cares for our community where he raised his family and his wife spent decades teaching in College Station schools, but his earned respect is a gift.