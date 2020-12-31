Letters for December 31

College football needed an eight-team scramble

The Texas A&M football team was shut out of the top four. Ignorance was afoot when the College Football Playoff Selection Committee didn't consider doing what should have been done. All eight teams in the final college football ranking should have been placed in an eight-team scramble for the college championship.

There are too many questions that remain unanswered. Partial seasons played are not full seasons played. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was correct when he said the Aggies have fought beyond the call of duty to make the final four.

A pandemic brought an unplanned environment on football teams, players, fans and an odd attempt to fit the rule book in for some teams, but not for all.

Fairness of play is the great equalizer and this fairness can only be achieved thru an eight team scramble.

JAMES BROWN

Bryan