Letters for December 30

Aggie cheating scandal must be handled firmly, immediately

The current Aggie cheating scandal should be addressed firmly and immediately.

A few facts: I was a member of the first committee on academic integrity at Texas A&M. I was a member of that committee because I was director of distance education. I was the first faculty to teach an online course. I had a group of faculty technology experts, each having a different specialty. We met regularly to discuss issues such as cheating and technology that made that possible.

Because technology was moving rapidly, all of us who were using technology to teach saw the problem. The A&M honor office was set up in part because of my urging. The academic integrity committee believed that cheating should be punished heavily. A member of that committee was a West Point graduate.

We recommended that any cheating should result in a grade of F and that an F1 should indicate on the student's transcript that the grade resulted from cheating. A second cheating event would result in expulsion from school. We also recommended a workshop in cheating. On the DE office website, we had a link on cheating, definition and examples.