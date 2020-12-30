Letters for December 30

Aggie cheating scandal must be handled firmly, immediately
The current Aggie cheating scandal should be addressed firmly and immediately.
A few facts: I was a member of the first committee on academic integrity at Texas A&M. I was a member of that committee because I was director of distance education. I was the first faculty to teach an online course. I had a group of faculty technology experts, each having a different specialty. We met regularly to discuss issues such as cheating and technology that made that possible.
Because technology was moving rapidly, all of us who were using technology to teach saw the problem. The A&M honor office was set up in part because of my urging. The academic integrity committee believed that cheating should be punished heavily. A member of that committee was a West Point graduate.
We recommended that any cheating should result in a grade of F and that an F1 should indicate on the student's transcript that the grade resulted from cheating. A second cheating event would result in expulsion from school. We also recommended a workshop in cheating. On the DE office website, we had a link on cheating, definition and examples.
Cheating cannot be tolerated. Grades have lost meaning and vary by institution. A&M cannot control the national decline in the value of a degree, but it can do everything possible to ensure course and grade integrity here. Doing so would help our students in their job search and in their applications to programs beyond the bachelor's degree.
I don't agree with Timothy Powers' statement that students can restore their personal integrity if they come forward. And, a number of the students quoted in the article subtly blame others from their own choice to cheat. And that's part of the problem: not taking responsibility for unacceptable actions invalidates the Aggie honor code. Why have an honor code if students who agree to follow it do not do so?
My recommendations: Give all these students in the finance course an F. Reenact the F1 immediately, to be effective next spring. Ask all colleges to inform their students and not allow any excuses, like "I didn't know that." Syllabi should all include statements that cheating will not be tolerated and will be reported to the Honor System Office, which should reestablish a technology committee and perhaps a web link to a plagiarism website.
Former students should make their anger known. Many attended A&M when cheating was not tolerated. Why do I express such harsh recommendations here? I am an Aggie, and I want our degree to remain honorable for the sake of future aggies. With all the corruption in Washington, we need to make a stand now for the honor code.
ELIZABETH TEBEAUX
College Station