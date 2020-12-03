Letters for December 3

Speechless if Americans don't agree with what flag stands for

In response to a letter stating that we should "build a nation whose flag is worth standing for," I simply would counter: We've already built that nation, and we're always looking to improve.

We are blessed to live in a country that through history has done so much good for so many people.

For starters, we are responsible for the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the abolition of slavery; we passed the 19th Amendment and the Civil Rights Act; we've sacrificed countless U.S. soldiers all over the world in the defense of freedom, and tens of billions of dollars annually in foreign aid.

We are 6% of the world's population, yet we account for 30% of the global GDP, 31% of all global scientific research & development, and almost 20% of all international immigration worldwide.

In fact, as of the latest statistics I could find, we have the largest immigrant population in the world -- 47 million as of 2015. We must be doing something right.