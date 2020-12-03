Letters for December 3

Reverance for America's flag is not just a military thing
It is disappointing that the mainstream argument against kneeling during the National Anthem appears to be that it is offensive to those in the military and veterans. They risked for our nation and its flag, sacrificed for it, perhaps died for it. They got their hands dirty. They shouldered the burden and moral injury of combat so that we would not have to.
But why should the flag be meaningful only to them? We sent them. Though most no longer share in their sacrifice, we are complicit. The rights, responsibilities and burdens of citizenship are not reserved for the warrior class. We are not Sparta.
Reverence for the American flag must be motivated by personal imperative, lest we become like the tyrannies we have sought to destroy. So if you are outraged, don't be outraged on behalf of others, be outraged as an American. Then let's build a nation whose flag is worth standing for.
The views expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Navy, Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.
Lt.j.g. MICHAEL D. WALKER, United States Navy
College Station
Speechless if Americans don't agree with what flag stands for
In response to a letter stating that we should "build a nation whose flag is worth standing for," I simply would counter: We've already built that nation, and we're always looking to improve.
We are blessed to live in a country that through history has done so much good for so many people.
For starters, we are responsible for the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the abolition of slavery; we passed the 19th Amendment and the Civil Rights Act; we've sacrificed countless U.S. soldiers all over the world in the defense of freedom, and tens of billions of dollars annually in foreign aid.
We are 6% of the world's population, yet we account for 30% of the global GDP, 31% of all global scientific research & development, and almost 20% of all international immigration worldwide.
In fact, as of the latest statistics I could find, we have the largest immigrant population in the world -- 47 million as of 2015. We must be doing something right.
Are we perfect? Of course not -- in fact, far from it. But as a nation we always have stepped up when the world needed help, and we have continued to strive to be that "shining city on the hill" that President Ronald Reagan referenced back in 1980. Even today we continue to work for social and racial justice.
If you don't feel that's a nation whose flag is worth standing for, I don't know what to tell you.
MARK BRAUER
College Station
