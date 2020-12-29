Letters for December 29

I am a taxpayer. I pay the salaries of Sen. John Cornyn, Sen.Ted Cruz and Rep. Bill Flores. I pay for their ability to sit on their butts and make stupid faces at the TV when people who don't shoot kids in foreign countries ask for money. I think it is time to get their butts in gear and pay the people. They do not have a choice in this matter. They need to pay the people who pay them. I will dedicate my entire being to being the most annoying constituent in their constituency if they do not authorize immediate and retroactive stimulus payments to every tax payer. I will be a thorn in their proverbial side, and will dedicate every waking hour to being their least favorite person. This is a promise.