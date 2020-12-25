Letters for December 25

A lonely, hard-to-forget Christmas in 1947

It was Christmastime. I sat on my footlocker, looking at 34 empty cots around me in my wooden single story barracks at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio. I had just turned 16 years old in July and I was thinking, "Is this going to end well?"

I'll Be Home For Christmas would have been appropriate background music for this scene, but there was no music. There was also no radio, no phone, or anything allowed in basic training. No hands in pockets, no smoking in barracks, no going uncovered (no hat on) outdoors on base, lights on at 6 a.m., off at 10 p.m. (no exceptions), etc., etc.

Our training had ended and my entire flight of 70 had been "shipped out" to bases all over the states, but not me. I was "redlined," a universal term in the military I guess when the officers drew a red line through one's name on a set of orders. OK, I had lied about my age when I enlisted, but it was no big deal as many guys had done it -- except I got caught.

The Air Force was deciding what to do with me and I was feeling very lonely and a long way from home.