Letters for December 24

Senior citizens should be the first to get the coronavirus vaccine

In response to the article, "Experts debate:…", we need to ask and answer several questions: What is our purpose with the vaccine and who should receive it first? How do we convince the hesitant to get vaccinated?

As this virus scourges the nation for the third time this year, statistics clearly show the virus exacts a higher mortality and more severe toll on those 65 and older. They account for around 80% of the deaths attributed to the virus and many of the hospitalizations. If our goal is to prevent death and relieve stress on the hospitals, which is the evidently humane option, then we should inoculate those 65 and older first -- particularly, those older than 75 who have not yet been infected should go first. Those who have been infected have earned some form of immunity naturally and can wait while vaccine supply is limited. After the initial cohort of the uninfected elderly go first, then health care workers would be next.

The longer-term problem will be how we convince people to get inoculated and come back for the second dose in a month? Moral suasion works only so well in this divided nation -- unless President Donald Trump himself gets inoculated publicly. We could mandate the vaccine for employment -- we do it for many other ailments with little fanfare.