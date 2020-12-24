Letters for December 24

Senior citizens should be the first to get the coronavirus vaccine
In response to the article, "Experts debate:…", we need to ask and answer several questions: What is our purpose with the vaccine and who should receive it first? How do we convince the hesitant to get vaccinated?
As this virus scourges the nation for the third time this year, statistics clearly show the virus exacts a higher mortality and more severe toll on those 65 and older. They account for around 80% of the deaths attributed to the virus and many of the hospitalizations. If our goal is to prevent death and relieve stress on the hospitals, which is the evidently humane option, then we should inoculate those 65 and older first -- particularly, those older than 75 who have not yet been infected should go first. Those who have been infected have earned some form of immunity naturally and can wait while vaccine supply is limited. After the initial cohort of the uninfected elderly go first, then health care workers would be next.
The longer-term problem will be how we convince people to get inoculated and come back for the second dose in a month? Moral suasion works only so well in this divided nation -- unless President Donald Trump himself gets inoculated publicly. We could mandate the vaccine for employment -- we do it for many other ailments with little fanfare.
However, I think the best way to achieve a high level of herd immunity through vaccination is to pay everyone eligible a substantial bounty to insure immunity. Many who oppose vaccination today on principle will shunt aside those principles tomorrow when $1,500 per person is offered as an inoculation incentive. This would be a one-time payment and would ensure a rapid return to normalcy like we had before this accursed year of 2020.
NATHAN D. GIESENSCHLAG
Somerville
We need to understand why we have the Electoral College
Two articles in the Dec. 13 edition of The Eagle caught my attention: the column by Tom Kiske and the article on abolition of the Electoral College by Andrew Selsky of the Associated Press.
Kiske presents five conditions which he believes must be accomplished by the public -- and politicians in particular -- if our country is to heal the strong division that exists: a will to reconcile, sufficient common ground that leads to cooperation, both sides must recognize that the extreme of each side is an obstacle to cooperation, everyone must ignore those fomenting the divisions and, last, we must allow sufficient time for healing of our political wounds. Kiske presents a solid case and I agree with his analysis. Unfortunately, the political chasm is so deep that I fear we are too far along that road to reverse and find unity.
In his article, Selsky reviews the few situations in the history of our nation in which the loser won more popular votes nationwide than the winner; the latter, of course, won more votes in the Electoral College. A movement exists to have the electoral delegates vote for whichever candidate wins the nationwide vote regardless of the popular vote counts in a particular state. In most states, whomever wins the popular vote wins all of the state's electors; Nebraska and Maine are the exceptions. To me, that is the major problem with the current Electoral College and I believe that Maine has the best solution.
More importantly, however, this article ignores the reason why the Electoral College was included in our Constitution: Fear that the populous states would dominate the less populous states. That same situation exists today. A very few states with large populations would dominate the elections for president and vice president, leaving the less populated states with little or no influence.
KEITH ARNOLD
Bryan