Letters for December 22

It was scientists nt a miracle that brought new coronavirus vaccines

It is unfortunate that the Eagle Editorial Board (Eagle, Dec. 20) chose to use the term miracle to describe the development of the new coronavirus vaccines. Instead of relying on long-discredited medieval concepts, it would be more appropriate to rely on facts.

The vaccine was developed by hard working immunologists and other scientists working from proven scientific principles, not through any supernatural processes.

IAN TIZARD

College Station

