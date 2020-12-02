Letters for December 2

My family had the good fortune to build a home in College Station in 1975 a few houses from the Nichols' home. What an incredible and wonderful family. I have observed John and his wife, Carol, effectively serve the community through a rich portfolio of ways too numerous to expound on here.

Please vote for John Nichols for Place 5 on the College Station City Council.

DON HELLRIEGEL

College Station

Thanks to local media who bring us the news and more

I appreciated the editorial (Eagle, Nov. 22) noting that despite the pandemic, we have much to be thankful for. Among sectors noted as deserving thanks were medical workers, teachers and first responders.

Also deserving thanks are those working in the media. Despite challenges posed by the pandemic and other recent events, reporters and others have worked hard to keep us informed. Their work has helped us understand our world and make sound decisions about our lives.