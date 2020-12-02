Letters for December 2

Councilman actively listens to all sides before voting
Please vote for John Nichols, current College Station City Council member for Place 5, in the Dec. 15 runoff election. Early voting runs Nov. 30 through Dec. 11 at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road in College Station.
For those who have observed Nichols in his many community service roles over decades -- including city council -- know that he: actively listens to all sides, carefully studies all issues before making decisions (including casting votes), weighs and often proposes constructive alternatives, and operates with the highest ethics and pattern of civility,
He always focuses on the long-term implications of each option before voting -- not simply voting on the basis of what might currently be a "hot" issue.
As a person, Nichols is a wonderful role model as a servant leader and team member on the city council. This pattern has been demonstrated over decades in his many other service roles. On the council, Nichols focuses on enhancing the quality of life for all.
Currently, Nichols embraces the critical priorities as a council member of fiscal discipline (which he knows well as the former head of the large and nationally recognized department of agricultural economics), building partnerships with local businesses, and protecting/stabilizing residential neighborhoods. Nichols does not see these as mutually exclusive priorities. In fact, they are synergistic and mutually enforcing.
My family had the good fortune to build a home in College Station in 1975 a few houses from the Nichols' home. What an incredible and wonderful family. I have observed John and his wife, Carol, effectively serve the community through a rich portfolio of ways too numerous to expound on here.
Please vote for John Nichols for Place 5 on the College Station City Council.
DON HELLRIEGEL
College Station
Thanks to local media who bring us the news and more
I appreciated the editorial (Eagle, Nov. 22) noting that despite the pandemic, we have much to be thankful for. Among sectors noted as deserving thanks were medical workers, teachers and first responders.
Also deserving thanks are those working in the media. Despite challenges posed by the pandemic and other recent events, reporters and others have worked hard to keep us informed. Their work has helped us understand our world and make sound decisions about our lives.
Locally, I am grateful for those at The Eagle, including the many whose names we never see but whose work is crucial to bringing us the news and more. While most of us were making Thanksgiving dinner or relaxing on a day off, some in the media were working.
Thank you.
BARBARA GASTEL
Bryan
