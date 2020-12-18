Letters for December 18

Take the vaccine when it is available for all
The COVID-19 vaccine has been approved and is shipping. There have been disconcerting reports that many people polled (including some health professionals) say they will not or may not get the vaccine. Please follow the science and the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health among many others. It's safe and 95% effective.
Getting vaccinated helps you, your family, coworkers and society as well.
Until we achieve about 70% vaccinations and immunity in the population, we will not have herd immunity. This means the virus will continue it's deadly onslaught and we will not "return to normal."
Our joint effort will allow businesses to reopen, people to return to employment and all of us to enjoy socialization once again.
Ultimately many businesses (essential workers especially) probably will require the vaccine as a condition of employment.
So lets all work together and get well soon.
DAVID R. DOSS. M.D.
Bryan
Wonder if Jefferson would be surprised
Thomas Jefferson said, "The man who reads nothing at all is better educated than the man who reads nothing but newspapers."
I wonder what Jefferson would say about today's media biases inherent in the reporting and, more notably in this instance, the dearth thereof, regarding the Biden family's alleged financial misdeeds vis a vis the Chinese Communist Party.
I guess he would not express any great surprise.
LYLE D STOCKMOE
College Station
