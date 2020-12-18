Letters for December 18

Take the vaccine when it is available for all

The COVID-19 vaccine has been approved and is shipping. There have been disconcerting reports that many people polled (including some health professionals) say they will not or may not get the vaccine. Please follow the science and the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health among many others. It's safe and 95% effective.

Getting vaccinated helps you, your family, coworkers and society as well.

Until we achieve about 70% vaccinations and immunity in the population, we will not have herd immunity. This means the virus will continue it's deadly onslaught and we will not "return to normal."

Our joint effort will allow businesses to reopen, people to return to employment and all of us to enjoy socialization once again.

Ultimately many businesses (essential workers especially) probably will require the vaccine as a condition of employment.

So lets all work together and get well soon.

DAVID R. DOSS. M.D.

