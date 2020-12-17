Letters for December 17

Clarification

In the letter from Duke Miller (Eagle, Dec. 15) an editing change was made that altered the clarity of one sentence. Miller's original letter said: "In order to agree with Trump, we must believe that Democratic and Republican election officials, state and federal judges, including the U.S. Supreme Court, and multiple Republican governors and Republican-controlled state houses, have conducted a widespread, fraudulent conspiracy to steal the presidential election from Trump. In short, they have committed treason."

Ask before you criticize others

As concerns Duke Miller's opinion that Trump-supporters will have only one "excuse" (for having voted out of profound misunderstanding), please let me remind him that conservatives, like liberals, are a varied people with many thoughts and opinions of our own. We do not always agree with one another, nor do we vote for all the same reasons.

I now have voted for Donald Trump twice, and in the past four years have been asked about it only once from a liberal friend. Otherwise, I have been dismissed as a Nazi, racist, sheep, idiot, etc., without discussion, much as Miller has done in his letter.