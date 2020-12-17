Letters for December 17

Clarification
In the letter from Duke Miller (Eagle, Dec. 15) an editing change was made that altered the clarity of one sentence. Miller's original letter said: "In order to agree with Trump, we must believe that Democratic and Republican election officials, state and federal judges, including the U.S. Supreme Court, and multiple Republican governors and Republican-controlled state houses, have conducted a widespread, fraudulent conspiracy to steal the presidential election from Trump. In short, they have committed treason."
Ask before you criticize others
As concerns Duke Miller's opinion that Trump-supporters will have only one "excuse" (for having voted out of profound misunderstanding), please let me remind him that conservatives, like liberals, are a varied people with many thoughts and opinions of our own. We do not always agree with one another, nor do we vote for all the same reasons.
I now have voted for Donald Trump twice, and in the past four years have been asked about it only once from a liberal friend. Otherwise, I have been dismissed as a Nazi, racist, sheep, idiot, etc., without discussion, much as Miller has done in his letter.
Why? Why isn't he asking instead of telling? If I have to guess, so here it is: He doesn't really want to know. He is not curious, but is comfortable in his assumptions. It is easier to hate that which you don't understand than to try to see things from another viewpoint.
Then there's this; If he takes a minute to ask me and listen to me, he might then be expected to answer a few questions himself and he's got nothing but anger (which seems irrational to me).
It's been four years but still he don't ask and still doesn't know, and that is willful ignorance.
DIANA GARRISON
Bryan
