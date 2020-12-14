Letters for December 15

Best wishes to Sheriff Chris Kirk in his retirement
One of Brazos County's best is retiring.
I think it is sad to see our longtime Sheriff Chris Kirk retiring. Although I know he is ready after more than 38 years with Brazos County. I met him when he was a jailer then becoming a patrol deputy. When I was fortunate to help train him. Chris was great with Crime Stoppers.
He will be missed. Sheriff-elect Wayne Dicky has big boots to fill.
Have fun in retirement, Chris.
JOSEPH LARRY JOHNSON
Bryan
How will Trump backers explain their support of the president?
Back when I was a student at A&M Consolidated Middle School, I had several excellent history teachers. We would discuss the U.S. Constitution, the Civil War, World War I and II, etc. The theory of civics was emphasized as a big part of the U.S. Constitution.
One of the topics that most interested me was German Fascism and the Nazi Party. The rise of Adolf Hitler was a great mystery to me. How were supposedly good German people willing to support a lie-spewing, racist, illogical, and supremely dictatorial man such as Hitler? He violated, in the darkest ways, the most basic human norms of decency and fairness. Truth meant nothing to him.
I now have my answer. How horribly sad to watch good, civic-minded Americans line up in support of one lie after the other when it comes to the election of 2020. In order to agree with Trump, we must believe that Democratic and Republican election officials, state and federal judges, including the U.S. Supreme Court, and multiple Republican governors and Republican-controlled state houses, have conducted a widespread, fraudulent conspiracy to steal the presidential election from Joe Biden. In short, they have committed treason.
One of the excuses I often heard from Germans with links to the Nazi past was, "We really didn't understand who Hitler was." I wonder what all of those congressional representatives and senators who have publicly signed on to Trump's attempt to overthrow the Constitution say to their grand-children someday? Could it be, "We really didn't understand who Trump was." Probably.
It's the only excuse they will have.
DUKE MILLER
Guanajuato, Mexico
People who don't understand Civil War's cause are morons
Anyone who thinks that the American Civil War was not about slavery is a moron. Anyone who thinks that slavery was all it was about is an even more profound moron.
MICHAEL KEMP
College Station
