Letters for December 15

I now have my answer. How horribly sad to watch good, civic-minded Americans line up in support of one lie after the other when it comes to the election of 2020. In order to agree with Trump, we must believe that Democratic and Republican election officials, state and federal judges, including the U.S. Supreme Court, and multiple Republican governors and Republican-controlled state houses, have conducted a widespread, fraudulent conspiracy to steal the presidential election from Joe Biden. In short, they have committed treason.

One of the excuses I often heard from Germans with links to the Nazi past was, "We really didn't understand who Hitler was." I wonder what all of those congressional representatives and senators who have publicly signed on to Trump's attempt to overthrow the Constitution say to their grand-children someday? Could it be, "We really didn't understand who Trump was." Probably.

It's the only excuse they will have.

DUKE MILLER

Guanajuato, Mexico

People who don't understand Civil War's cause are morons

Anyone who thinks that the American Civil War was not about slavery is a moron. Anyone who thinks that slavery was all it was about is an even more profound moron.

MICHAEL KEMP

College Station